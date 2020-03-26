Skincare: Alaya F’s D.I.Y. face mask does WONDERS for the puffy face you wake up with every morning

Facial bloating is a nightmare, there we said it. After giving a shot to gazillion de-puffing remedies, we thought it is time we try out Alaya F’s homemade quick fix.

In our recent episode of LIVE with Pinkvilla, we had the lucky chance of having a word with none other than Alaya F. Unlike her peers, before the 22-year-old diva could find herself under the media glare for her debut performance in Jawaani Jaaneman, she made headlines for her strikingly honest opinion on the hot word-nepotism. As if we didn’t love her already, she went on to win us over with her appearance on the big screen.

In a previous conversation with Pinkvilla while promoting her debut feature, Alaya F let us in on the beauty secrets she abides by and her beauty faux pas over the years. While we were immersed in her shoot-straight way of speaking, what snapped us back to reality was her homemade recipe for de-puffing her face every morning. Today during our LIVE episode, she once again bragged about how effective this D.I.Y. mixture is. Just like most of us, Alaya too wakes up with a puffy face and this recipe has done wonders for her. She said, “My face used to get very puffy. So I got to know about this recipe and thought about giving it a try!” Since someone whose skin is as flawless as Alaya’s we thought to give the recipe a shot and break it down for you.

Five ingredients is everything you will need to whip up this de-puffing elixir. Just walk into your kitchen and get hold of them.

Step 1: In a bowl, take one tablespoon of ground coffee and mix it with one tablespoon of besan (gram flour).

Step 2: Add one teaspoon of honey and olive and mix well.

Step 3: Add milk to the mix and whip till you get a smooth, silky paste.

Step 4: Apply this paste all over your puffy face and let it dry.

Step 5: Rinse it with cold water and pat dry.

Tip: You can also use refined sugar for good exfoliation.

Will you try Alaya F’s homemade de-puffing face mask? Comment below and let us know.

