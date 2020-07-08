Skincare: ALL the DIY masks you can make using leftover ingredients in your kitchen

You have leftover ingredients and don’t know what to do with it? Put it on your face! Find out how

We love a good face mask and by the amount of time we’re using to get our skin in the right place during this Quarantine has even left us surprised. With nothing on our hands, skincare and hair care has managed to keep us sane and while we have tried almost every ingredient in the kitchen it’s time for using leftovers!

As stupid and ballistic as that sounds, fruit and vegetable peels have quite the nutrition so, we’re here to help you chose which leftover is the best for you!

Potato peels

Potatoes are one of the best ways to lighten dark circles and acne spots. Potato peels, in general, can work as a mask and all you need to do it put it under your eyes, however, make sure to clean all the dirt off the other side of the peel first.

Orange Peels

Do not throw away the peels once you’re done eating an orange. All you need to do is dry them in a tray and let the sun do it’s magic for 3 days. Once dry, take the peels and grind them into powder and put it in your favourite face masks! This can work as a great source of Vitamin C.

Egg Yolk

Your favourite dessert does not need egg yolk? What do you do with it? Put it on your face. Egg yolk works as a great binding agent that locks in the moisture and avoids the skin from getting dry.

Coffee Grounds

If you are an avid coffee lover like us, you know how difficult it is to deal with the ground waste that comes off the machine. The best way to deal with it is to use it as a scrub. Just mix a few drops of coconut oil and exfoliate your way to beautiful skin!

Oatmeal

If you’ve already mixed your oatmeal with milk and you’re full to eat the rest, put it on your face! Just add a dab of honey to the mix and the rest will be the history behind good skin. This is one of the best ways to use oatmeal to get clear moisturised skin!

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×