Skincare: ALL the tips and tricks to deal with OILY skin that no one told you about

Skin Care Tips: Yes, you even need to moisturise oily skin and here are a few other tips and tricks no one told you about.

If you have oily skin, we understand all the struggles that you go through. The more oily your skin is, the more prone it gets to attracting dirt and dead skin cells within the pores. This in most cases results in acne and breakouts. One of the major ways to take care of oily skin is to use a CTM method which is - cleanse, tone and moisturise. Yes, you also need to moisturise oily skin.

Here are all the moisturising tips no one told you about:

1. Use water-based moisturiser

There are two types of moisturiser available in the market. One is oil-based which is best suitable for dry skin and the other is water-based which is the best for oily skin. Water-based moisturiser does its job right and leaves no oily residue behind as opposed to oil-based ones. Make sure to pick the right one next time you go shopping!

2. ALWAYS tone before moisturising

Toning hydrates the skin and closes open pores. The more closed the pores are, the less oil it will let outside. It also removes excess oil and dirt from the skin and works and in some cases works as a protective skin layer. It tightens the pores and leaves your skin looking smooth.

3. Over cleansing will not help

You'd think cleansing your face will help you get rid of all the excess oil and sebum but it actually doesn't. The more you wash your face, the more oil your skin will produce to compensate for the lost amount. So to be clear here, washing your face multiple times and day will only increase the production of oil instead of decreasing it.

4. Use blotting sheets instead of powder

Powdering your face to prevent your face from looking oily and greasy will only make your skin more prone to acne. Powder and natural oils on your face will end up clogging the pores and promoting and increasing the chances of breaking out. Use blotting sheets to absorb all the excess oil instead. This will help you get rid of the extra grease and also prevent the pimples and breakouts. If you have any questions let us know in the comments section below.

