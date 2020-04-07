Skincare: ALL the ways to include rose water in your daily skin routine

Rosewater has been known as a miraculous natural ingredient for centuries together and here are all the ways you can include it in your skincare routine.

Known to balance the pH level of your skin, rose water miraculously seeps into your skin to give you the glow of your dreams. Not just that, rose water’s benefits include soothing irritated skin while also working on sensitive skin by hydrating it from within. In summers, it is also known to give cooling effects when the sun takes charge. So, with multiple skin benefits, here are all the ways you can include rose water in your skincare routine.

Face Mist & Toner

Using the nourishing water directly on your cleansed skin is the best way to hydrate and close the open pores. This is the easiest way to use the rose water in it’s purest form. You can either spray it on your face or pat a cotton bud with it on your face.

Face Mask

If you are into home-made facemasks, rose water is the best ingredient to keep handy. Now, if you don’t know how to make one, you’ll need - Multani Mitti aka Fuller’s earth and just mix it with rose water. The clay mask will work wonders for your skin while the rose water will give it a cooling effect while also dealing with any and every irritated patch on your face.

EXPERT TIP: You can also add in a spoonful of honey for that extra moisturising effect!

Under-eye treatment

Now, if you are someone with an erratic schedule and do not have too much time on your hand when it comes to sleeping, rose water can come to your rescue. It can deal with those pesky dark circles while also soothing your eyes. All you need to do is spritz rose water on two cotton pieces. Once drenched, place the cotton over your eyes. Now, you can either take a nap after that or just leave it on for a few minutes. It will not only calm the agitated eyes but also work wonders for your dark circles and reduce puffiness.

Makeup remover

Filled with soothing properties, rose water is a gentle makeup remover. Just clean your face with a cotton swab and rose water. It will not leave your skin irritated while it will leave your skin feeling soft and hydrated, unlike other makeup removers.

This miracle natural ingredient has definitely found a place in our makeup bags. What about you? Let us know in the comments section below.

