Skincare and Haircare products that you will not regret spending money on

We all dream of having clear skin and silky hair. But choosing products that will suit your skin type and hair type can be overwhelming. With a wide range of products available in the market, you never know which product will work best for you. But we have got you covered! The products mentioned below will work wonders on each type of skin and hair. They are designed to provide you with smoother skin and softer hair in no time. Hence, these are the products that you will definitely not regret spending money on.

Chariot New York Hair Root Applicator Bottle with Comb Cap

You can quickly apply any product like oil or mask to your hair with this hair root applicator bottle, and make sure it has been evenly applied around your ears, hairline and the ends. This bottle comes with an airtight cap and a leak-proof comb attachment that will make a perfect companion for your hair rituals.

Pindia Set of 50Pc Disposable Compressed Towel

These compressed face cleaning wipes are literally the cutest! They come in a pack of 50 and in the form of small tablets that open up to turn into full face towels when soaked in water. You can just carry these tablets around with you in your purse and you will never have to go around asking for wet wipes anymore.

WOW Skin Science Apple Cider Vinegar Foaming Face Wash

This foaming face wash is infused with the goodness of apple cider vinegar, aloe vera extract and vitamins B5 and E. It kills bacteria and removes excess oil, reducing acne and preventing future breakouts. It heals and repairs damaged skin which in turn gives clear and hydrated skin. The built-in silicone face brush is an add on for deep cleansing your pores.

UrbanGabru CharCoal Peel Off Mask

This charcoal peel off mask will deeply purify your skin and repair any damage caused due to pollution. It will unclog pores by removing dirt and extra oil and preventing blackheads. It nourishes the skin and controls the oil-water balance, leaving your skin with a refreshing glow.

WOW Skin Science Pure Aloe Vera Gel

This multipurpose aloe vera gel can be used as a daily moisturiser for your skin as well as your hair. It is loaded with nutrients and will give you softer and healthier looking skin. You can use it as a hair gel or cleansing conditioner for strong, shiny and dandruff free hair.

Mamaearth's Onion Hair Mask

If you are struggling with immense hair fall, then you must add this mask to your hair care regime right away! Enriched with onion oil and organic bamboo vinegar, it strengthens the roots of your hair and reduces hair fall. Apart from that it also restores lost nutrients, repairing already damaged hair. This mask will give you thick and frizz-free hair in no time while also preventing any kind of irritation or itching.

BuyerGuts Foot Peel Mask

Get the perfect foot care treatment or pedicure at home with this foot peel mask. It repairs cracked heels and will give you baby soft feet within a few days. The natural extracts and botanicals gently penetrate into the dead skin cells to break down and remove the outer layers. Experience zero pain in this process of renewing the skin on your feet.

