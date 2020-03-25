Skincare: Are peptides the new anti-ageing miracle? Find out

The concept of ‘eternal beauty’ isn’t an illusion anymore. It can simply be obtained by calling up your dermatologist and asking for this miraculous hGH enhancing drug. Browse through to see how it works!

Until recently, you probably wouldn’t have thought twice about the word ‘peptide’. But thanks to the hectic scientific investigation into human growth hormone (hGH) and other performance enhancing drugs, now the word ‘peptide’ is splashed all across the beauty columns in every other magazine. There’s a side to peptides that has always remained under the covers. Now a serious amount of women are experimenting with peptides and practically bragging about the results- better sleep and smoother skin.

So what are peptides?

In the simplest terms, peptides are a chain of amino acids which occur naturally in the body and serve as a building block for protein. When peptides are injected or absorbed, they enhance the protein production which the pituitary gland is primarily responsible for. But peptides shouldn’t be confused with synthetic growth hormones which are directly injected in one’s bloodstream. Peptide therapy has a softer approach and is easy on your skin as compared to other drugs.

From the age of 20, your body’s ability to produce human growth hormone (hGH) goes down by 14 percent per decade. This results in formation of age lines, pigmentation, wrinkles and a dull skin texture. Since we are hooked to the concept of youthfulness, undergoing peptide therapy is worth a shot. When injected in your skin or applied to your skin in the form of a cream, peptides naturally enhance your body’s production of hGH. This results in good elasticity of the skin, an even texture and fewer age lines.

The best solution for anti-ageing and healthy skin is the one we have been saying for years: stop smoking, limit your alcohol intake, exercise daily and eat a balanced diet. If you are a skincare aficionado and despite abiding by all the above mentioned things, you want to give peptides a go, there is no harm in that. Give a call to your dermatologist and book an appointment now!

It isn’t a conventional hormonal therapy. Peptides won’t just improve your skin texture but also improve the quality of your sleep and boost your energy levels.

