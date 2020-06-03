Skincare: A beginner's guide to DIY face masks and how the natural ingredients benefit the skin

With the impact of Covid-19 in the beauty industry, most people are now opting for homemade masks to take care of their skin. Here's a beginner's guide if you are new to DIY beauty.

Covid-19 has impacted the world in various ways. One of the impacted areas is the beauty industry. With the easily spread virus at large, spas and salons are having a tough time coping and with minimum retail touchpoints, people aren't splurging a lot on expensive beauty products and treatments. All this has diverted the attention on home remedies and DIYs for any and all skincare issues.

If you are new to this area of beauty, we've got you covered! Most Asian countries have their own ways of dealing with skincare woes. From effectively managing acne to getting glowing skin, home remedies have been an answer for over centuries now. So, if you're looking for a way to inculcate the same in your beauty routine, here's something you need to know about the natural ingredients and their benefits:

Honey

Easily found in any kitchen, honey works wonders when it comes to moisturising the skin. Traditionally used to heal wounds it also aids in dealing with skincare issues like acne. It also clarifies the skin from within naturally unclogs pores to make it easier to exfoliate.

Aloe vera

Aloe vera is one of the best ingredients to use in your skincare regimen. It soothes the skin and moisturises even the deepest layers. It is filled with antioxidants which helps in dealing with skin issues like acne, pimples, acne scars and any other bacterial overgrowth. It also helps in treating sunburns and cools down the skin.

Gram flour

Gram flour is an age-old Indian home remedy to treat any and every skincare issue. Gram flour helps in de-tanning, exfoliates the skin, deals with hyperpigmentation and all in all, brightens the skin.

Green Tea

One of the oldest Chinese home remedies green tea when consumed and used topically prove extremely beneficial. Green tea is filled with antioxidants that work well when used topically as a skin toner. It hydrates the skin and helps the skin soak all the essential nutrients. It also contains antioxidants that slow down the ageing process.

Pro tip: You can also use used green tea bags under your eyes to visibly reduce dark circles.

Yoghurt

Yoghurt is another easily available ingredient in every kitchen. It moisturizes the skin and also reduces signs of ageing. Yoga also helps in de-tanning and getting rid of hyperpigmented spots. It also fights acne and deals with any skin issues caused by bacterial overgrowth.

These ingredients and their benefits are enough for any beginner to try out DIY face masks.

What is it that you'd like to know next? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :Getty images

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×