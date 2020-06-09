Skincare: Best and effective DIY toners for dry and flakey skin that will change your life

Toning is an extremely important step in any and every skincare routine. Here's how you can make the best toners for your dry skin type.

Cleanse-tone-moisturise, the skincare routine everyone should follow. But, while we do cleanse and moisturize, we often forget an important step that is toning. Toning the face after cleansing hydrates the open pores and helps shrink them so no dirt and dust end up clogging and causing acne. It also balances the pH levels of the skin and removes any kind of toxins that may have been left behind.

There are a ton of natural ingredients that work wonders in the department of toning the skin however, each skin type has a different requirement. If you are prone to dry skin, you will need a toner that not only helps shrink the pores but also hydrate the skin. So, we're here to your rescue with some of the easiest DIY toners that will give you the skin of your dreams.

1. Honey and mint leaves

Honey is one of the best natural moisturizers. It helps deal with dry and flakey skin and restores the moisture from within. Mint leaves have antibacterial and antifungal properties with preventing acne caused by clogged pores and dry skin cells.

How to:

1. Boil 1 cup water and add the mint leaves.

2. Let it boil for about 7-10 minutes.

3. Strain the water and get rid of the mint leaves

4. Add two teaspoons of honey to the minty water.

5. Let it cool down, then fill it in a spray bottle and use.

2. Green Tea

Green tea is an effective ingredient in quite a lot of aspects. It is filled with antioxidants that deal with dry skin and hydrate it from within. It is also beneficial as an anti-ageing home remedy.

How to:

1. Brew a cup of green tea.

2. Let it cool down and then, transfer it into a spray bottle.

3. Use as a toner. Avoid using the same tea for more than a week.

Pro Tip: For best results, pop in the toner bottle in the freezer for a few minutes before using.

3. Cucumber and Vitamin E

Filled with Vitamins and minerals, cucumber is one of the best ingredients used in a broad spectrum of skincare products. It nourishes and hydrates while giving the inflamed part of the skin a soothing effect. Vitamin E, on the other hand, is a 'one does all' ingredient. It moisturises the skin, prevents signs of ageing, complements the SPF and also reduces the appearance of scars.

How to:

1. Grate a cucumber.

2. Put the grated cucumber in a thin mulmul cloth.

3. Strain out the juice and extract it in a bowl.

4. Add one capsule of Vitamin E to the extracted juice.

5. Give it a stir and fill it in a spray bottle.

6. Store in the fridge for up to a week.

Let us know if you would give these DIY toners a try.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Papaya for beauty: Hair and face masks you can make with the fruit for supple skin and glossy hair

Credits :GETTY IMAGES

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×