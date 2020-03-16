Skincare: Can't stop scratching? Here's everything you need to know about itchy skin & how to treat it

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public/gettyimages-1032681556.jpg?itok=P1fxJv_8

Has there ever been a time when you’ve constantly been scratching your skin so much so that it causes a rash or for the skin to tear up? You're not alone.

As we move from winter into the summer, the air is fluctuating a lot which in turn irritates your skin making it itchier. While it seems like scratching it out is the only satisfactory alternative, it only ends up causing your skin more trauma, making it more susceptible to germs and housing a tonne of bacteria.

Here's everything you need to know about itchy skin and how to get rid of it for good.

Why does skin itch?

Like almost every other skin issue, there is not just one cause for itchiness. The most common factor though is dryness. Another common cause is hormonal change, which is why pregnant and menopausal women have the tendency to have itch-prone skin.

How to deal with itchy skin?

The most common places to constantly feel the need to scratch are the arms, legs and back. While most times, a moisturiser to soothe the dryness does the trick, if it doesn't suffice, safe to say you need to rethink your skincare regimen. Switching to non-perfumed products is known to help. Also, observe the products you use - if you have started using a new product around the same time the itching began, it could be an ingredient causing the irritation on the skin.

Remedies for itchy skin:

- Keep showers, especially with hot water, less than 20 minutes.

- Avoid tight clothes or materials made of synthetic and wool.

- Use a hydrating moisturiser after you take a bath, while your skin is still damp, to lock in as much moisture as possible.

- Avoid alcohol-based perfumes and deodorants.

- Stay hydrated. Drink lots of fluids.

- Revisit the skincare products you use and see which of the ingredients is causing the irritation.

If the problem persists, it is advisable to visit a dermatologist and seek medical help for the problem.

