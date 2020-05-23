Skincare: Common mistakes we make during the lockdown and different ways to deal with it

We spoke to Dermatologist and Aesthetic Physician, Dr Ajay Rana as he threw light on certain skin conditions and various ways to take care of it.

World is suffering from never seen before pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to be locked at our home and self-isolate. It's been more than two months that we are stuck at home. At this time, wearing any makeup seems to be a thing of the past. It feels so liberating not to use any makeup or skin products. It is giving our skin some time to breathe. Since we are indoors almost the whole time, there is no need to take extra care.

But at this time we almost neglect to care for our skin. Because this is the time it needs unique care and attention. We generally forget that our skin is exposed to the summer heat and dust even if you are sitting in your home. And, because we all are under the air conditioner all the time, it may just make things even worse. Some people are observing a skin breakout and many other skin problems during the COVID-19 lockdown.

So, we spoke to Dermatologist and Aesthetic Physician, Dr Ajay Rana as he threw light on certain skin conditions and various ways to take care of it.

- During this time of summer, heat and warm weather tends to aggravate dry skin, and especially in low humidity conditions. Going outdoors under the harsh sunlight has become minimal these days, still drying of skin is unavoidable.

- Hydrate yourself through the day, as water helps to get rid of toxins in the body. Most people don’t drink water on a regular basis, and this also causes acne.

- Stop washing your face with any soap. Always use a good face wash to clean your skin. It removes dirt from the surface of the skin and keeps the face fresh, and will not dry out the skin as soaps do.

- Don’t eat any kind of junk food. Always take a healthy diet, exercise, hydrate yourself at regular intervals, sleep well and have foods which are rich in vitamin D. So that it can keep your skin acne-free.

- Even if we are confined to our house, we still need to follow a dedicated skincare regime for the nourishment of our skin. Nourish the skin with a face pack once a week and follow a nightly cleansing ritual every day. These are important for glowing and healthy skin.

- We should stop using the wrong products, especially for your skin. If anybody suffers from dry skin conditions, it is mandatory to use products that are suitable for the skin type.

- Wash your face regularly. Sitting at home does not mean that we do not need to wash our face. In this scorching heat, it makes us sweat and the dust clogs the pores on the skin surface. So, it is always necessary to keep your face clean and fresh. Wash your face properly twice a day.

- But do not wash your face harshly. Splash some water on the face if you feel tired or hot. This will keep the facial skin free of excess oil, sweat and bacteria and it rescues acne and pimples like skin problems.

- Always use moisturizer especially at these times when there are high chances of dry skin. Use moisturizer 2-3 times a day.

- In this lockdown sleeping habits of all of us have become irregular. For healthy and glowing skin, Proper sleep is essential. Avoid waking up till late at night. Get a perfect sleep for at least 8 to 10 hours every night. This will bring a youthful glow to the skin.

