From skincare concerns to beauty tips for men, Dermatologist Sruthi Gondi shares her expert advice

Skincare has been on the rise lately as more and more people are opting for newer techniques and ways of self-care. Dr Shruti Gondi spills beans on some of your skincare questions. Find out more

Skincare is gradually becoming one of the most growing concerns. From women to even men, everyone is now making sure to go a step further when it comes to taking care of their skin. While we now have most of our skincare questions answered with the touch of a button, we walked the extra mile to get some of your skincare questions answered. We have Dr Sruthi Gondi, MD and Founder, Science of Skin to help us understand our skin better.

What is the rising concern with skincare these days?

These days’ people are very conscious about their appearance and therefore they show some extra care towards their skin. The most common concern from patients is about skin tan and pigmentation.

READ: Easy DIY home remedies to get rid of skin pigmentation

Is getting rid of oily skin really possible?

Firstly, it is not always bad to have oily skin. The oil can help our skin in several ways. But, people with oily skin tend to have wrinkle formation later in life. Having extremely oily skin is also not good as it can lead to acne. To control the oil secretion right medicated cream should be used according to the skin texture and type. To take good care of your skin always consult your dermatologist. We can recommend the best skincare routine according to your skin type.

What are the big ‘NO-NO’ when it comes to skincare?

As per my experience, home remedies can often cause more harm than good for the skin. Also, another important thing to mention is to not over-exfoliate your skin as this can damage your skin, rapidly.

One natural skin moisturiser that you swear by?

The biggest struggle is to find a perfect skin moisturizer for our skin type. It might be very hard to know which moisturizer will suit you and which won’t! That's where a dermatologist's expertise comes in. I have a habit of using moisturizers which contains Aloe Vera and hyaluronic acid on the skin. These two ingredients are mostly suited on all the skin types and preserve the moisture of the skin which in turn helps the skin to glow.

What are the must-know skincare tips for men?

This is the era where men are equally concerned about their appearance and skin. Proper skin care is not only important for females. I would suggest using the right products for their skin type among which moisturizer and sunscreen is a must.

What else would you like to know from our skincare experts? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :PINKVILLA

Read More