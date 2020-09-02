Skincare: Ditch your salon appointment for a fruit filled facial at home and we bet you won’t regret it

Get all the goodness and nutrients of your favourite fruits in your skincare routine! Check it out

The goodness of fruits is all you need when it comes to keeping your skin glowing and hydrated. As much as we like to pamper it during the year, it becomes almost impossible to take the time out and whip something up. All thanks to the lockdown and the only positive thing come out of it, we are definitely saving a lot of time in travelling and saving ourselves and ofcourse our skin from the excess pollution. So, while we’re already at it, its time to pamper your skin furthermore and ditch your salon appointments for a fruit-filled date right at home!

Follow the simple steps to achieve that natural, fruity glow!

1. Start by cleansing your face and getting rid of any product you may have applied earlier.

2. Now, grab a few strawberries and mash it along with a teaspoon of sugar. Exfoliate with it thoroughly to get rid of all the dead skin cells and impurities that might have found home in your pores. Strawberries are filled with vitamin C and antioxidants that clean the face while the little beady seeds help in exfoliating well. As an added bonus, it also delays the ageing process. I mean, who wouldn’t want that?

3. Now, its time to steam. This will not only help you get the remaining impurities out but opens up your pores to let the goodness of the next masking process absorb thoroughly. For this step, take a bowl of hot water and add 2-3 teaspoons of lemon to it. Use a towel to cover your head and let the steam do its magic on your face for the next 10 minutes.

4. After that fruity steam, its time for the king of all facials - the mask. Start by mash one banana in a bowl, mix it with two teaspoons of honey and one teaspoon of orange juice. Apply this fruity mask on your face and let it sit for about 10 minutes. Wash it off with cold water and moisturise thoroughly! Banana is great for moisturising the skin and when mixed with honey, you can only imagine how hydrated your skin will feel! Orange juice, on the other hand, is a great source of vitamin C that helps you get a natural glow!

