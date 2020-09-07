Skincare: This DIY coffee mud face pack is the solution to ALL your oily skin problems 

Nothing clears the face the way a mud mask does. And what better than whipping one up on your own?

Mud face masks are all the rage in the beauty industry right now. No, not the mud from your garden, but we are talking about clay! Clay has been a part of skincare regimens since ages and it is even believed that Cleopatra used to use clay from the Dead Sea to nourish and hydrate her skin.

Multani mitti is the most popular clay used in face packs today. Here's how you can make a clay face pack to detoxify your skin and control sebum production.

Ingredients:

1 spoon coffee grounds

2 spoons multani mitti

1 spoon rose water

1 spoon apple cider vinegar

3 drops tea tree oil

Method:

In a large bowl, mix the multani mitti and the coffee grounds together.

Add the rose water, vinegar and tea tree oil to this and mix well till it forms a thick paste with equal consistency.

Apply this all over your face and let it stay for around 20 minutes or till it dries.

Once it dries, do not completely wash off. Instead, apply a few drops of water on the mud mask and rub in a circular motion to scrub the skin.

Wash off with lukewarm water and pat dry.

Complete with moisturiser.

Do this once a week for the best skin health ever!

ALSO READ: Skincare tips to follow for dark circles and baggy eyes explains dermatologist Dr Ajay Rana

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×