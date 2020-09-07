  1. Home
  2. fashion

Skincare: This DIY coffee mud face pack is the solution to ALL your oily skin problems 

Nothing clears the face the way a mud mask does. And what better than whipping one up on your own?
10340 reads Mumbai
Skincare: This DIY coffee mud face pack is the solution to ALL your oily skin problems Skincare: This DIY coffee mud face pack is the solution to ALL your oily skin problems 
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Mud face masks are all the rage in the beauty industry right now. No, not the mud from your garden, but we are talking about clay! Clay has been a part of skincare regimens since ages and it is even believed that Cleopatra used to use clay from the Dead Sea to nourish and hydrate her skin. 
Multani mitti is the most popular clay used in face packs today. Here's how you can make a clay face pack to detoxify your skin and control sebum production. 

Ingredients:
1 spoon coffee grounds 
2 spoons multani mitti
1 spoon rose water
1 spoon apple cider vinegar 
3 drops tea tree oil

Method:
In a large bowl, mix the multani mitti and the coffee grounds together. 
Add the rose water, vinegar and tea tree oil to this and mix well till it forms a thick paste with equal consistency. 
Apply this all over your face and let it stay for around 20 minutes or till it dries. 

Once it dries, do not completely wash off. Instead, apply a few drops of water on the mud mask and rub in a circular motion to scrub the skin. 
Wash off with lukewarm water and pat dry. 
Complete with moisturiser. 

Do this once a week for the best skin health ever! 

ALSO READ: Skincare tips to follow for dark circles and baggy eyes explains dermatologist Dr Ajay Rana

Credits :getty images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen
Ankita Lokhande continues to fight for SSR: Here are her 5 posts after his demise that stole hearts
Kriti Sanon’s stylist Sukriti Grover gets candid on styling Kriti & Kartik Aaryan, Diet Sabya & more
Sushant Singh Rajput: A look at the most emotional posts shared by the late actor’s sisters

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement