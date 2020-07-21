  1. Home
Skincare: DIY cucumber face masks that will refresh your skin and give you the glow of your dreams

If you’re looking to refresh your skin this monsoon and get the glow of your dreams, these cucumber face masks are here to your rescue.
Its the monsoon season and while the humidity has been killing us, the heat is also not helping when it comes to surviving this quarantine at home. So, to keep things chill a bit, literally, we’re here with a few ways to keep ourselves and our skin refreshed! So, we’re here with a DIY remedy to cool down the skin and bring back its lost glow. 

All you need: 

1 cucumber 

5-7mint leaves

1 tablespoon honey

How to:

1. Cut a cucumber into long think slices, then keep 2 slices aside and make puree of the rest. 

2. Blend the cucumber, honey and mint leaves into a thick paste and apply it on your skin. 

3. Use the cucumber slices as an under-eye mask that will directly deal with dark circles and eyebags. 

4. Leave the mixture on for about 15 minutes and wash it off with cold water. 

Benefits:

Honey has anti-bacterial properties that deal with oily skin issues like acne. It also moisturises the skin from within keeping it fresh and hydrated. 

Cucumber is known for its cooling effects and is thus one of the best ingredients to refresh the skin. It soothes irritated skin and deals with excess swelling and puffiness. 

Mint leaves have anti-inflammatory properties and hence are used over wounds and scratches. This makes it perfect to soothe irritated skin in the midst of the monsoon season. 

If you have any questions, you can drop them in the comments section below. 

