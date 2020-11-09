Skincare: THIS DIY green tea toner is the perfect home remedy to keep your skin hydrated this winter

Make the most of the green tea available in your kitchen to keep your skin hydrated this winter. Check it out

We’ve all heard that green tea is a great drink to consume when you’re following a healthy routine. Believe it or not, the same is the case for the skin. As much as it does a great deal of help for your insides, green tea is a great natural ingredient to be used as a product on the outsides. It’s anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties help keep your skin looking younger and glowing. Not just that, if you’re someone who has oily skin and are prone to acne, green helps in reducing the sebum production, tightening the pores and in turn reducing acne.

Here’s how you can make your own green tea toner and facial spritz:

Ingredients:

2 green tea bags

Hot water

1 Vitamin E capsule

How to:

1. Start by steeping your green tea bags in boiling hot water and leave it aside for 15-20 minutes.

2. Once it cools down, take the green tea bags out and puncture a vitamin E capsule into the tea.

3. If you have dry skin, you can even add a few drops of your favourite essential oils into the mix.

4. Stir it thoroughly and fill the mixture into a spray bottle.

5. You can directly use it on your face every few hours and store it in the refrigerator for up to 1.5 weeks.

Benefits:

In the winter, the skin tends to get dry and the moisture is stripped away. Using a facial spritz or a toner every few hours works as a dose of hydration and when mixed with the goodness of vitamin E and essential oils, it works wonders.

