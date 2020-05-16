Skincare: Do you have oily skin? This oatmeal and lemon facemask is what you need
Rolled oats aren’t just a cereal or a healthy meal that helps lower your cholesterol. It is also a miracle ingredient; when used correctly, it could give you dreamy skin! Oatmeal contains properties that have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds that soothe dry skin in particular. But it is also great for acne-prone skin because it absorbs oil, which is what makes this THE perfect ingredient for the face mask.
Now let’s talk about the second ingredient in your mask: lemon. Lemon juice has natural astringent properties which freshen oily skin. It also has antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties to deep clean skin and aids the process of clearing acne.
This recipe basically brings together these two amazing ingredients to help mattify the skin naturally.
Steps:
- Blend 2 scoops of rolled oats with the juice of one lemon and add a little bit of zest.
- Add a teaspoon of honey to the mask. Honey has anti-bacterial properties and helps heal irritation too.
- If the mask is too thick, add some more lemon juice. Apply to your skin with a brush for even application. (I usually use this on my T-zone which tends to get more oily but you can use it on your entire face and neck.)
- Leave on until dry and then wipe off with a hot towel or wash your face with warm water.
- Seal this up with some oil-free moisturiser.
- Don't worry about your skin feeling dehydrated, while rolled oats are a great natural exfoliant, it also restores the moisture into your skin sans the sebum.
If you try this mask, let us know in the comments!
Anonymous 7 minutes ago
Hi! I love this idea of a mask! Thank you! I've always wanted to create a face mask but didn't know how to make one. I really appreciate it! Thank you!