Skincare: Do you have oily skin? This oatmeal and lemon facemask is what you need

There are so many ingredients in your kitchen that you can use to combat oily skin issues. Here's a simple face mask that can solve some problems!
7964 reads Mumbai Updated: May 16, 2020 06:26 pm
Rolled oats aren’t just a cereal or a healthy meal that helps lower your cholesterol. It is also a miracle ingredient; when used correctly, it could give you dreamy skin! Oatmeal contains properties that have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds that soothe dry skin in particular. But it is also great for acne-prone skin because it absorbs oil, which is what makes this THE perfect ingredient for the face mask.

Now let’s talk about the second ingredient in your mask: lemon. Lemon juice has natural astringent properties which freshen oily skin. It also has antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties to deep clean skin and aids the process of clearing acne.

This recipe basically brings together these two amazing ingredients to help mattify the skin naturally. 

Steps:

- Blend 2 scoops of rolled oats with the juice of one lemon and add a little bit of zest. 

- Add a teaspoon of honey to the mask. Honey has anti-bacterial properties and helps heal irritation too.

- If the mask is too thick, add some more lemon juice. Apply to your skin with a brush for even application. (I usually use this on my T-zone which tends to get more oily but you can use it on your entire face and neck.)

- Leave on until dry and then wipe off with a hot towel or wash your face with warm water. 

- Seal this up with some oil-free moisturiser. 

- Don't worry about your skin feeling dehydrated, while rolled oats are a great natural exfoliant, it also restores the moisture into your skin sans the sebum. 

If you try this mask, let us know in the comments!

Anonymous 7 minutes ago

Hi! I love this idea of a mask! Thank you! I've always wanted to create a face mask but didn't know how to make one. I really appreciate it! Thank you!

