Skincare: Easy 2 ingredient DIY oats facemask for OILY skin that will change your life

Putting oatmeal on your face does sound a bit off! But, believe us when we say that this is the best thing you can apply to your oily skin. Check it out

A bowl of nutritious grain does sound like a good plan in the morning but did you know that oatmeal is one the best things for your skin? Oatmeal is known to absorb all the excess oil from the skin and leave it looking fresh and glowing. If your skin is prone to acne, you know how much trouble excess skin oil creates. Oatmeal is filled with avenanthramides, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds that also soothe any dry and irritated patches on the skin.

As an addition to that, oat crumbles are also one the best thing to exfoliate with and remove any dry skin cells. It is one of the best natural cleansers to get rid of all the dirt and clogged pores.

Here is an oats facemask for oily skin that will change your life.

You need:

2 tablespoon of oatmeal

1 tomato

Yes, all you need are just two ingredients!

How to:

1. Start by cutting the tomato in pieces. Now puree it in a blender.

2. Take out the puree in a bowl and add oatmeal to it.

3. Mix it well and make sure there aren’t any lumps in the pack.

4. Apply it to your face and leave it on for about 15 minutes.

5. You can wash it off directly or gently massage the sin to get rid of any dry skin cells.

This mask can be used once a week for great results. As an added bonus, it also helps in de-tanning.

Tomato benefits: While we know the benefits of oats and it’s the power to absorb excess oil, tomato is one of the best natural ingredients to apply to the skin. It is a natural source of Vitamin C which helps in slowing the signs of ageing. It prevents oil build-up, boost collagen level and brighten the skin at the same time.

We’re off to utilise the weekend in some much-needed self-care. It’s time you try this out too!

