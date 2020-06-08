Skincare: Easy and effective DIY home remedies to get rid of DRY skin at home

Whether it is caused by the atmosphere or you inherently have dry skin, here are 2 easy ways to deal with dry skin at home.

Having dry skin during the colder months can be manageable but we know the pain it creates when you have dry patches of skin all year round. Some people are born with dry and even though they apply the best of moisturisers, it does not seem to help. This is when natural home remedies come to the rescue.

Nothing works their magic best than ingredients from nature. And these 2 home remedies are best to combat dry skin.

Honey Yoghurt mask

All you need:

1 teaspoon honey

1 teaspoon yoghurt

½ teaspoon cinnamon

How To:

1. Combine all the ingredients in a bowl.

2. Apply it to the face and leave it on for about 10 minutes.

3. Wash with cold water.

4. Moisturise immediately.

Benefits:

Honey is one of the best natural moisturisers you can find. It works effectively on dry skin and helps bring back the lost moisture. Yoghurt is also a natural moisturiser and works well to deal with pigmentation and blemishes. Cinnamon, on the other hand, is filled with anti-inflammatory properties that unclog pores and prevent acne.

Natural Moisturiser

Coconut oil is another great moisturiser for dry skin. If you have dry skin throughout the body, this method will help you get soft and supple skin in just a few days.

All you need to do:

- Take coconut oil (even almond oil works well) and apply it throughout your body.

- Leave it on for about 5 minutes and take a bath as you’d usually do. Avoid hot water as it will end up drying your skin even more.

- Once over pat the skin dry and avoid any rubbing.

- Moisturize after.

Benefits:

Oil of any kind moisturises the skin well and works as a layer to protect the skin from water and soap. It keeps the skin moisturised and ensures that no excess oil is stripped off from the skin. The moisturising later helps in restoring any moisture that would have been lost. You might feel oily for a few initial days, but nothing will help combat dry skin in a better way!

