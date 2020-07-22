  1. Home
Skincare: THIS easy DIY face pack is all you need to deal with dark pimple and acne marks at home

Dark patches and acne marks are the after-effects of having a pimple and this face mack will help you get rid of it.
We’ve all dealt with the pain of dealing with a pesky pimple and no matter how hard we try, we’ve always given up to the pressure of tampering with it. While we think things will be alright if we pop a pimple, we are definitely left with a scar that keeps reminding us of our mistake. So, while popping pimples is a big no-no, we’ve actually managed to come up with a solution that might help deal with the dark spots left behind. 

All you need: 

1 green tea bag

Water 

Natural aloe vera gel

Multani Mitti

How to:

1. Steep half a cup of green tea and keep it aside to cool. 

2. Now, in a bowl, take a tablespoon of multani mitti and aloe vera gel. Add the cooled down green tea to the mixture until you get a smooth, thick paste. 

3. Apply it to your face and leave it on for about 15 minutes until it dries. 

4. Wash it off with cold water and moisturise your skin. 

5. Use this mask twice a week until you get desired results. 

Benefits:

- Multani mitti helps in dealing with acne and even lightens acne scars. It also helps in reducing skin pigmentation and dark spots that you’ve developed over the years. It also unclogs the pores and prevents causing further acne. 

- Green tea is naturally effective to deal with irritated skin caused by acne. It is also rich in caffeine which helps increase the blood flow and deal with marks naturally. In some cases, it also lightens dark circles, so that is an added bonus!

- Aloe vera is known to reduce signs of hyperpigmentation and is a well-known remedy for over centuries now. It also reduces the overproduction of melanin which is the darker pigment in the skin that shows when acne goes away. As an added bonus, it also moisturizes the skin and avoids any further cane. 

If you have any question, feel free to drop them in the comments section below. 

Credits :getty images, healthline

