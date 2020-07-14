Skincare: Easy DIY face pack that will make your dark spots and pigmentation go away in minutes

Do you have dark patches across your face? This 3-ingredient DIY face mask is all you need.

If you are dealing with dark spots around the mouth or patchy skin with a different complexion that is visible to the naked eye, you are dealing with a condition called hyperpigmentation. Most of us have these dark patches and to be honest, there's nothing to worry about. These dark patches can be evened out with easy home remedies and face masks that can be made with ingredients right from the kitchen.

All you need:

2 tablespoons of yoghurt

1 teaspoon of turmeric

1 tablespoon of besan aka gram flour/rice flour

How to:

1. Mix all the ingredients in a bowl until you get a smooth paste.

2. Apply it on to your face in an even layer and leave it on for 15 minutes.

3. Once dry that's when you need to gently scrub the pack off instead of rinsing it. This exfoliates the skin and helps in removing the pigmentation.

4. Once you've scrubbed off the pack, rinse your face with cold water.

5. Tone and moisture to lock in the goodness of the ingredients.

Benefits:

- The lactic acid present in yoghurt helps in dealing with dead skin cells. Scrubbing the yoghurt off the face also helps in cleaning the pores from within to reveal a much brighter complexion sans the dark patches.

- Turmeric has been used as a natural home remedy and is one of the biggest in Indian secrets for skin care. It helps in reducing uneven dark spots while also making the skin glow. It leaves a healthy tint to colour on the skin, in turn, reducing pigmentation.

- Traditionally brides used a concoction of both besan and rice flour known as Ubtan to get glowing skin. The exfoliating process helps in lightening the dark patches and gives you the glow of your dreams.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ 5 Reasons Rose Water is the BEST thing to happen to your hair

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×