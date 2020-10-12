Skincare expert Dr Jamuna Pai reveals the ULTIMATE guide to preventing dry and flaky skin

Dry skin is a common problem among people in all age groups. While most people recommend drinking water to combat it, skincare expert Dr Jamuna Pai reveals faster and easier ways to prevent dry skin.

Dry skin refers to rough, scaly and flaky skin. It is less flexible, more itchy and can be sensitive too. Although it is common in all age groups, it’s more commonly seen in elderly individuals. Excessive loss of water content from the top layers of skin, and also less transport from the inner layers leads to dryness. Besides a genetic predisposition, there are various other external agents which could lead to or aggravate an existing dry skin condition. These could be soaps, chemical irritants; or certain medical conditions like dermatitis, asthma, allergies, systematic diseases and other environmental factors.

The most important thing to prevent dry skin is to avoid the causative and activating factors. One should keep away from alcohol-containing cleansers. Fragrant free products help in avoiding irritation to the skin. Refrain from hot showers and vigorous scrubbing with loofah/towel which could increase dryness of the skin.

Emollients and moisturisers are often the first lines of treatment for dry skin. It should ideally be applied within the first five minutes of taking a shower.

It is best used twice a day. Depending on the body area one can choose a cream, lotion or an oil; for instance cream for the face and hands, and lotion or oil for the body areas.

Oil massage greatly helps in overcoming a dry skin condition. One can use cold-pressed oils for massage.

Dry skin is often associated with inflammation and infection. One must consult an expert for treating the same with appropriate medicated creams.

There are many cosmetic grade moisturisers available in the market.

An ideal moisturiser is one that is hypoallergenic, non-sensitising, non-comedogenic and fragrance-free.

Besides topical creams, some oral supplements also help to fight the dry skin condition. These include collagen, sodium hyaluronate, antioxidant agents like coenzyme Q 10, beta carotene, astaxanthine, glutathione, zinc and selenium. Oral supplements of essential fatty acids like flaxseed oil capsules evening Primrose oil capsules and cod-liver oil capsules further help in improving the skin hydration.

About the author: Dr Jamuna Pai is a skincare expert and the founder of SkinLab

