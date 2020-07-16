Skincare: Get blackhead free skin with this DIY face mask that will easily become your new favourite

Get rid of those pesky blackheads and get clear skin with this easy face mask. Check it out

We all go through days when the blackheads pop out and have its moment of glory and there’s nothing we can do about it. The blackheads become worse after a day out in the sun and while the dirt and pollution are responsible for clogging the pores. So, to make things easier for you, we have a face mask that will easily come to your rescue in the blackhead department.

All you need:

Egg whites from 1 egg

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

1 tablespoon of water

Facial brush

Tissues

How to:

1. Mix all the ingredients in a bowl, once you have the mixture ready take a brush and apply it to the problematic areas.

2. Once the mixture is applied, cut tissues and stick it on your face.

3. After a layer of tissue is applied on the face. Go over it again with the brush and mask.

4. Repeat applying a layer of tissue and face pack until you get at least 3-4 layers.

5. Let it dry until it starts to look like a sheet mask.

6. Once done, peel off the tissue and wash your face with cold water.

7. Moisturise like you normally would.

Benefits:

Egg whites absorb all the excess oil from the skin including the dirt and gunk present. It also tightens the pores and hence prevents blackheads from popping up in the future.

Lemon, on the other hand, has natural bleaching properties that help in dealing with the discolouration it is also filled with vitamin C that helps in clearing the skin.

Disclaimer: Both egg and lemon can have an effect on the skin. It is best to use this mask on your own risk and do a patch test before trying it out.

