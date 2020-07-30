  • facebook
Skincare: Get the goodness of neem leaves in this easy DIY face mask you can make at the comfort of your home

A natural ingredient that our ancestors swore by, neem leaves have great medicinal properties. Find out how you can include it in your masking routine.
6894 reads Mumbai
Skincare: Get the goodness of neem leaves in this easy DIY face mask you can make at the comfort of your home
Neem has been one of the most reputed natural ingredients to solve various skin issues. For centuries now, neem has been known for its medicinal properties and hence is used in quite a lot of skincare products. One of the best ways to use neem is by crushing the leaves into a paste and applying it directly on the affected areas. But, we’ve come up with something that works best on the skin and helps pamper it in all its glory. 

All you need: 

10-12 neem leaves

2 tablespoons of yoghurt

Water

½ teaspoon of turmeric

How to: 

1. Wash your neem leaves to get rid of dirt and bacteria present on them. 

2. In a bowl, take a few tablespoons of water and soak the neem leaves in it. 

3. After 15 minutes of soaking it, grind the leaves into a paste. 

4. Mix the paste with yoghurt and turmeric. 

5. Apply it in the face and leave it on for 15 minutes. 

6. Rinse off with warm water. 

7. Moisturise your face. 

Benefits: 

- Neem has various medicinal and anti-bacterial properties that help in getting rid of acne. It also works well to diminish the signs of ageing while also clearing scars and rashes for a brighter, clear complexion. 

- Yoghurt is a great natural moisturiser and helps in getting rid of any dry patches present on the skin. It also tightens the skin and shrinks pores for clear skin. 

- Just like neem, turmeric is used as an age-old remedy to get clear skin. It works best on acne while leaving a healthy tint on the face! 

If you have any beauty questions, feel free to drop them in the comments section below! 

Also Read: The ULTIMATE DIY face mask recipe that will give you skin clear as a glass

Credits :getty images

