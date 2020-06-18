Skincare: Get rid of under eye bags and dark circles in a jiffy with these extremely EASY tips and tricks

Are you binge watching movies all night long and waking up with eye bags? Well, you’re not alone and here are a few tips and tricks that work well for us! Check it out

Quarantine or not, we're perpetually staying up all night without having any concerns about our beauty sleep. So, if you’re just like us and binge-watching movies until sunrise, you and I both know that looking for ways to reduce dark circles and under-eye bags is our favourite pastime. So, to save you the trouble there, we have some extremely simple and easy ways to get rid of our friends who’ve resided under our eyes.

1. Where’s the tea?

Getting and drinking tea, another one of our favourite pastimes. Ironic.

Coming back to our point here, used tea bags are the best and surprisingly effortless ways to get rid of dark circles. All you need to do is pop the bags in the freezer for about 15 minutes. Now, once they’re out, put them over and under your eyes for 10 minutes. The caffeine in the tea will help increase the blood flow while the cold bags will de-puff the under eyes.

2. Sleep on your back

We know that sleeping here is an issue. But, while you’re getting that bit of sleep, make sure you’re on your back and let gravity do its magic. When you sleep on your stomach, the fluids get a chance to find a place to accumulate under the eyes. This is the easiest trick to prevent under-eye bags in the first place.

3. Rose Water

The holy grail of beauty products rose water is our solution for almost any and everything. All you need to do is pop the rose water bottle in the freezer for about 10 minutes. Take out the chilled water and put some on a cotton pad. Now, put the pad over your eyes and leave it on for as long as you can. I personally like to do this before going to bed and take it off in the morning. This soothes and calms the eyes down after all the screen time you had and works well in reducing any darkness and discolouration.

4. Aloe Vera | Vitamin E

This is one of the best combinations for any skin woes you have. Aloe vera has healing properties while Vitamin E literally works like magic on your skin. All you need to do is - squeeze out the Vitamin E oil from the capsule and mix it with Aloe Vera gel. Apply it under your eyes before going to bed and you’ll wake up with rather clear skin. Vitamin E reduces blemishes and dark spots and hence works wonders in dealing with dark circles.

