Skincare Guide: EVERYTHING you need to know about Hyaluronic Acid and how it does wonders for your skin

As scary as applying 'acid' to your face sounds, hyaluronic acid is one of the best things to include in your skincare routine. Find out why

As much scary as hyaluronic acid sounds, it's surprisingly VERY beneficial for the skin. Our skin is known to keep itself hydrated and repaired and hyaluronic acid is one such sugar molecule found in our skin and eyes. It retains the moisture and does not let the skin and eyes dry up. Now, to explain it to you in the simplest terms, hyaluronic acid molecules bind with water to make your skin look plumper and gives it that dewy glass-like effect. This is the effect only when the skin produces this acid, imagine how your skin will transform once you include it in your skincare routine!

Boosts moisture levels

Hyaluronic acid is known to keep the skin hydrated. Hydrated skin means happy skin which means you’re just a step away from getting that dewy glow you’ve longed all your life.

Hyaluronic acid not only boosts the moisture levels but does a lot more than that, find out:

Does not trigger acne

Hyaluronic acid is found in the skin which is why it isn't an ingredient that could end up clogging the pores or triggering acne. However if topically used, do check for any allergic reactions.

For all skin types

As much as the word 'acid' scares you and rips you apart, it is actually one of the best products you can apply on your skin. Even for people with sensitive and dry skin, hyaluronic acid will come into your lives as a blessing.

Anti-ageing benefits

Quite a lot of topically used hyaluronic acid serums have helped improve the skin texture and made signs of ageing like wrinkles and fine lines in just two weeks. Known to retain moisture and improve elasticity, it does not let the skin dry up and stretch and reduces wrinkles. Which is why it is perfect for people who wish to have younger-looking skin for long!

Ways to include it in your skincare regime:

Hyaluronic acid comes in the form of serums and creams. Quite often they might even be part of your favourite moisturisers. You can use it as a serum or mix the acid with your moisturize for intense hydration. You can leave it overnight and you'll wake up with baby soft skin!

