  1. Home
  2. fashion

Skincare Guide: EVERYTHING you need to know about Hyaluronic Acid and how it does wonders for your skin

As scary as applying 'acid' to your face sounds, hyaluronic acid is one of the best things to include in your skincare routine. Find out why
9848 reads Mumbai Updated: August 24, 2020 02:51 pm
Skincare Guide: EVERYTHING you need to know about Hyaluronic acid and how it does wonders for your skinSkincare Guide: EVERYTHING you need to know about Hyaluronic acid and how it does wonders for your skin

As much scary as hyaluronic acid sounds, it's surprisingly VERY beneficial for the skin. Our skin is known to keep itself hydrated and repaired and hyaluronic acid is one such sugar molecule found in our skin and eyes. It retains the moisture and does not let the skin and eyes dry up. Now, to explain it to you in the simplest terms, hyaluronic acid molecules bind with water to make your skin look plumper and gives it that dewy glass-like effect. This is the effect only when the skin produces this acid, imagine how your skin will transform once you include it in your skincare routine! 

Boosts moisture levels

Hyaluronic acid is known to keep the skin hydrated. Hydrated skin means happy skin which means you’re just a step away from getting that dewy glow you’ve longed all your life. 

Hyaluronic acid not only boosts the moisture levels but does a lot more than that, find out:

Does not trigger acne

Hyaluronic acid is found in the skin which is why it isn't an ingredient that could end up clogging the pores or triggering acne. However if topically used, do check for any allergic reactions.

For all skin types

As much as the word 'acid' scares you and rips you apart, it is actually one of the best products you can apply on your skin. Even for people with sensitive and dry skin, hyaluronic acid will come into your lives as a blessing. 

Anti-ageing benefits

Quite a lot of topically used hyaluronic acid serums have helped improve the skin texture and made signs of ageing like wrinkles and fine lines in just two weeks. Known to retain moisture and improve elasticity, it does not let the skin dry up and stretch and reduces wrinkles. Which is why it is perfect for people who wish to have younger-looking skin for long! 

Ways to include it in your skincare regime:

Hyaluronic acid comes in the form of serums and creams. Quite often they might even be part of your favourite moisturisers. You can use it as a serum or mix the acid with your moisturize for intense hydration. You can leave it overnight and you'll wake up with baby soft skin!

If you have any questions feel free to drop them off in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion 

Also Read: 3 Ways to deep clean your pores at home with ingredients from your kitchen 

Credits :

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement