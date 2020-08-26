Skincare Guide: Here’s how you can use the goodness of NEEM in your DIY face mask recipe

Neem is one of the oldest plants and is known for its medicinal properties. Here’s how you can include it in your skincare routine!

Neem has been known for its medicinal properties and is used as a home remedy in India for centuries now. You can hardly ever go wrong with natural ingredients and how they benefit the skin. Over centuries, people especially the women in India have sworn by their naturally glowing skin. All thanks to the face packs and leftover food items applied on the face. So, today we're back with yet another recipe that will work wonders.

All you need:

10-15 neem leaves

2 tablespoons of Aloe Vera gel

1 vitamin E capsule

½ teaspoon of coconut oil (if you have dry skin)

How to:

1 Convert the neem leaves into a smooth paste by blending it.

2. Once done, add all the other ingredients to the paste until you get a smooth runny texture.

3. You can also add water if you feel the paste is too thick.

4. Apply and leave it to dry for 20 minutes and voilà, you have gorgeous skin in minutes!

Benefits:

Neem is a medicinal plant that helps in reducing acne and pigmentation. It also nourishes the skin with its antibacterial properties and lightens any blemishes.

Aloe Vera moisturises the skin and hydrates it to give your skin the glow of your dreams.

Vitamin E is a great source of nourishment as it keeps the skin young and glowing!

Have you ever used neem on your face? Let us know your reviews in the comments section.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Skincare: Include papaya in your masking routine with 2 EASY DIY face pack recipes



Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×