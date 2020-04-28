Skincare & haircare: 10 beauty BENEFITS of honey you should all know about

Naturally available honey has amazing beauty benefits for both the hair and skin. Find out how you can use it to get flawless skin and luscious hair

Raw honey is one of the best ingredients when your ultimate goal is to have flawless skin and luscious hair. For centuries together, the naturally obtained golden fluid has been proved to be a great remedy for skincare, haircare, dietary problems and even weight loss. While we are not here t discuss the latter problems, we can surely share our expertise on its beauty benefits. So, here we have 10 ways honey can help in skincare and haircare.

Pore cleanser

Honey is loaded with anti-oxidants that have cleansing properties. It is an effective way to get rid of all the dirt from the pores while it also deals with removing any bacteria.

Works well for acne-prone skin

Since it is naturally anti-inflammatory, it is also suited for acne-prone skin. It allows to fight acne and repair, unclog the pores and clean the skin from within.

Exfoliation

Adding another benefit to the list, honey works as a gentle exfoliator to get rid of any dead skin cells.

TIP: To make your own homemade scrub, you can mix a pinch of sugar with honey and gently massage to your face.

Hydrates your skin for a natural glow

Honey cleans up the pores and seeps in the layers of your skin to provide hydration from within. This makes your skin soft and supple while leaving it naturally radiant and glowing.

Anti-ageing

Filled with probiotics and antioxidants, honey is one of the best anti-ageing remedies. It plumps up your skin while also working on repairing the damaged collagen. This, in turn, tightens the skin and reduces any wrinkles. Thus making it an effective home remedy.

Hair loss

Honey is filled with antioxidants and is used for healing wounds for ages now. This makes it effective for problems like hair loss. According to Healthline, it can promote the growth of epithelial (skin) cells which, in turn, helps in reducing hair loss.

Conditions hair

Honey has natural moisturising properties which is why, it not only makes the skin soft and supple but also works in conditioning the hair by giving the hair cuticles the required hydration.

Reduces hair breakage

Honey is filled with approximately 0.5 percent of protein. This protein helps in repairing the damaged hair cuticle while the moisturising properties lock in the moisture. This reduces any amount of breakage if used regularly.

Hair Removal

We know that this is not essentially a benefit but, honey works as a great hair removal. It not only removes the hair from the skin but it also does all the above-mentioned things. So, if you are considering ditching your old hair removal methods, honey is the way to go.

How to: Mix 1 tablespoon of honey with half and tablespoon of lemon juice. Leave this mixture on a patch of your skin. Leave it on for 20 minutes and wash it off with a warm cloth.

For voluminous, shiny mane

Honey restores the lost moisture and the protein content locks it all in. So, when you use honey in the form of a hair mask, it brings the lost shine back while also adding volume to it.

So, what are you waiting for? It is time to bring out the jar of honey from the kitchen and make it’s permanent place in your beauty closet.

Drop-in your suggestion or queries in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×