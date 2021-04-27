Skincare: Here are 2 DIY home remedies that will help you get rid of uneven tan and lines during summer

Uneven tan lines and dark patches creating an issue? Here are 2 easy home remedies to deal with an unwanted tan. Check it out

Tan is what you get when you expose the skin under extreme sun exposure. The melanin content increases under the layers of your skin making it darker than the other areas. Having a healthy summer tan is one of our favourite things but often unwanted sun exposure also results in an uneven tan. If you're someone who wears sunglasses to protect your eyes, you'll often see that the forehead and tip of your nose get weirdly darker compared to the rest of your face. This uneven tan can be a difficult thing to deal with, which is why here are two easy home remedies to get rid of it.

Exfoliating scrub

While using a scrub, it is also necessary to understand that your skin is fragile and sensitive, so always add moisturising ingredients and make sure to scrub gently.

You will need:

1 tablespoon of coconut/almond oil

1 teaspoon of crushed almonds

1 teaspoon of sugar

How to:

1 Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and make sure that the sugar does not melt.

2. Use the granulated mixture on the unevenly tanned area and gently massage it in a circular motion.

3. Based on the same ratio, you can even make more of this exfoliating scrub and use it all over your body.

4. Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

Coconut oil helps in keeping the skin moisturised while almonds and sugar work their magic to exfoliate the skin and remove the dead skin cells.

Tomato mask

All you need:

1 tablespoon of tomato puree

1 teaspoon of besan aka gram flour

1 teaspoon honey

How to:

1 Mix all the ingredients in a bowl until you get a smooth paste.

2. Now, apply this runny mixture on your face and leave it on for 15 minutes.

3. While taking it off gently remove it using circular motions.

4. Rinse with normal water and moisturise after.

Tomato helps in evening out the skin tone and also helps remove dark spots. Besan on the other hand helps in removing the dead skin cells and absorbing the dirt and grime. Honey is a natural moisturiser that keeps the skin soft and supple.

