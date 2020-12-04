Skincare: Here are 2 Korean beauty home remedies to get brighter skin this winter

Looking for a way to get the most of your Koran beauty rituals? Here are easy ways to do that. Check it out

If you didn't already know, Koreans are very popular when it comes to their beauty remedies. Their beauty rituals and products have been popular all over the world and it's time you give it a try. We all know how dull, dry and colourless our skin gets when winter season strikes. As much as we hate getting an uneven tan, this season we'll appreciate even that little bit of colour. However, instead of sulking and putting on layers of makeup, it's time to turn your full face around and make it glow. Here are two easy home remedies that will help you do just that!

Green tea mist

Green tea is widely used in Korean skincare. Women steep green tea in the morning used the cool green tea on their face as a facial rinse. It not only hydrates the skin but also works as a great toner. Hydration is something we all need during the winter months and this is the easiest way to get it!

Glowing face pack

Now that your skin is hydrated, you need to take care of their lost glow and brighten the skin the DIY way. All you need to do is take a teaspoon of rice flour and mix it with aloe vera gel. Now, just add a few drops of your leftover green tea to the mix and create a soft paste. Apply it on your face and wait for 15 minutes for it to dry up. Rinse it with water and apply a thick coat of moisturiser on your fresh glowing skin.

Credits :getty images

