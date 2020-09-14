Skincare: Here are 3 Besan face pack recipes that will cater to all your beauty woes based on your skin type

Besan aka gram flour can be one of the most effective home remedies when it comes to dealing with your skincare woes. Find out how you can include it in your skincare routine.

If you've lived in an Indian household, you know gram flour aka besan is always found in the kitchen. While it tastes good, it is also one of the most effective home remedies. Since ancient times, we've heard our grandmothers passing down homemade skin care recipes and to be honest, as much as we hated them then, we appreciate it all now. Besan not only gives you a brighter skin but also helps in reducing acne and excess oil present on the skin. When mixed with the right ingredients, it can do wonders. So, to make things easier for you, we've brought you 3 recipes that work well on your skin type!

For oily skin

There's nothing better to absorb all the oil and grime from your skin than besan. All you need to do is mix it with rose water until you get a smooth paste. Now, add a teaspoon of tomato pulp to the mixture. Apply it on your face for about 20 minutes and rinse it off with warm water. Rosewater hydrates the skin while besan is working to deal with excess oil. Tomato on the other hand balances the pH levels of the skin in turn dealing with the sebum production.

For dry skin

Yoghurt and honey are packed with fatty acids and work as great natural moisturisers. All you need is a tablespoon of besan and mix it with yoghurt and honey until you get a smooth consistency. Now, apply it on your face and leave it on for 15 minutes. Rinse it with cold water and moisturize after. You can use this pack once a week to get rid of dry spots and hydrate the skin.

For acne-prone skin

Acne is difficult to deal with but thanks to Indian ingredients with medicinal properties, you can not only deal with acne but also work towards cleaning it out. For this, you will need to crush a few clean neem leaves into a paste. Now add besan and aloe Vera to it and combine well till you get a smooth paste. Apply evenly on your face and let it sit for 15 minutes. Rinse with cold water and repeat it once a week. Both aloe and neem have medicinal properties and are antibacterial which helps in reducing acne.

