Skincare: Here are all the anti ageing myths that are EXTREMELY wrong

We have a lot of information available on the internet about ageing skincare routines but there are also a lot of myths that can lead to chaos. This is why we need to bust them and find the real truth.

As time passes, our skin starts to age and as women, we hate looking old. Nobody likes fine lines, wrinkles and sagging skin. We cannot really prevent skin ageing but we can do everything in order to delay the process. We all have a fixed skincare routine and these days women in their 20s and 30s have started taking care of their skin and indulging in a proper skincare regime. We are very focused on a good anti-ageing skincare routine and we try to use the best possible products and remedies. But at the same time, this anti-ageing skincare has become such a rage that there is far too much information available about it which may or may not be true. There are numerous myths about ageing skin that we have started believing in without verifying the information. This is why we need to debunk the myths about ageing skin.

Here are anti-ageing skincare myths busted.

1. People often assume that sunscreen has nothing to do with skin ageing but it actually plays a major role. Not using sunscreen can damage our skin and cause it to age faster. The harsh rays of the sun can reduce the elasticity of our skin and increase the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

2. Most people believe in using anti-ageing night creams because they work better at night but that is not true. During the day our skin needs a good SPF based cream which is rich in antioxidants that can nourish and protect our skin. Night creams contain retinol that helps our skin regenerate and helps it to recover making it look youthful.

3. It's assumed that facial exercises help reduce wrinkles and fine lines to improve the elasticity of our skin but that is not true. The fact is that these exercises can make things worse because you're moving too many muscles and your skin might just lose the elasticity.

4. Smiling and frowning causes fine lines and wrinkles. While it's normal to have frown lines and smile lines, they do not cause wrinkles and cause damage. Keep your skin hydrated which can prevent wrinkles but remember, you cannot stop smiling or frowning because of it.

Read More