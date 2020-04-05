Skincare: HERE are some natural remedies to protect your skin from pollution and UV rays this summer

Summer is almost here and it's very important to ensure that our skin remains protected from all the damage the scorching heat can do. This is why we need some basic natural remedies to keep our skin healthy during this time.

The temperature is rising outside and the weather is changing. Summer is here and the heat means our skin needs more care and protection. The harsh ultraviolet rays, pollution and the humidity can do a lot of damage to our skin. Along with the changing weather, our skincare regime also needs to change and adjust. Summertime means increased exposure to the sun which means our skin also needs pampering and rejuvenation. Just like the fashion our skincare routine also upgrades during this time. We need to let go of all our moisturising winter creams and switch to lighter gel-based creams and turn to face mists to keep us feeling fresh. We also need to ensure that we protect our skin from damage and skin problems like rashes, breakouts, acne and other such problems that come along with the prickly summer heat. But you don't always need products to take care of your skin.

Here are some natural ways to protect your skin during the summer heat.

1. Take some fresh hibiscus and rose flowers and put them in the grinder and make a smooth paste. Now take 2 spoons of this paste and mix it with 2 spoons of aloe vera gel and apply it all over your face and neck. Let it stay for 15 minutes and then wash it off. Never do this without doing a patch test. This mask will make your skin feel fresh and will clean our the dirt, grime and pollution from the pores.

2. Grind some flaxseeds and mix it with some aloe vera gel and use it to exfoliate and cleanse your skin. This exfoliator will help remove the dead skin cells along with the dust and dirt. You can also add a drop of your favourite refreshing essential oil to this mix.

3. Make a homemade soap with vitamin E oil, hemp oil, coconut oil and some tea tree oil. Add a few drops of peppermint oil to make it a little more refreshing and use this soap to take a bath daily. It will help fight the germs and bacteria and also soothe your skin and make it feel nourished and refreshed.

4. Use a natural face cream with turmeric and sandalwood. If not, make a nourishing face mask with equal amounts of sandalwood powder and turmeric powder and some curd. Add a few drops of freshly squeezed lime juice in it apply it a thin layer of this paste on your face. Wash with cold water once it dries. Do this twice a week for best results.

5. Take some aloe vera juice in a bowl and add a few drops of tea tree essential oil and some water. Pour this mixture in a spray bottle and use it as a face mist or a face serum to refresh and soothe your skin and prevent breakouts.

