Skincare: Here’s a DIY method to include Vitamin C in your beauty routine to get FLAWLESS skin

Vitamin C is one of the best things to include in your skincare routine. If you have pigmentation and dark spots on your face, it helps in reducing them to give you an even skintone. It plays a vital role in boosting the collagen production which inturn helps in reducing the signs of ageing. It also helps repair the skin and protect it from UV exposure and sun damage. Now, as much as we'd like to go all scientific on you, the main point here is that it works and for you to invest in a great vitamin C product, you will surely require big bucks. So, instead of spending a fortune, we're here with an easy DIY fix for you.

All you need:

Orange peels

Honey

How to:

1 Take the peels off at least 4 oranges and clean them under water to rinse off any impurities present. Make sure to leave the white textured skin on, it contains a lot of Vitamins.

2. Once clean, pat them to take off the excess water and leave it under the sun for a few hours. Make sure no germs if flies are attracted.

3. After they've completely dried out and you see no signs of water, blend them to obtain a fine powder.

4. You can store this powder in an airtight container and use it when required.

5. For now, mix a few teaspoons of the powder with honey and apply it to your face.

6. Leave it on for 15 minutes and wash it off to reveal glowing and radiant skin!

