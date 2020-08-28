  1. Home
Skincare: Here’s how to deal with oily skin when you’re outdoor WITHOUT washing your face

Does oily skin bother you when you're outdoor and washing your face off is not the solution? We have a few tips that will help you out!
Mumbai
Skincare: Here's how to deal with oily skin when you're outdoor WITHOUT washing your face
Oily skin is an issue quite a lot of us face and honestly, it's a bane to our existence. It triggers acne and skin issues that not only make our lives difficult but also end up affecting our mental health. Especially when you're out with friends and your skin starts glistening like someone just poured oil on your face. During the summer and monsoon season, the condition worsens which is why we're here with a few tips to get rid of oil on your face and no it does not require you to wash your face. 

Blotting sheets

Oil blotting sheets is the greatest thing created to get rid of oily skin while you're on the go. All you need to do is gently dab the skin with the blotting paper and it will absorb all the excess oil and moisturise. This is the best for people who have oily t-zones that end up becoming a shiny disco ball. 

Translucent powder

Dabbing powder is another great way to get rid of oily patches. It not only gets rid of the oil by absorbing the excess oil but also gives a smooth matte finish. Make sure you are not prone to acne or else powder could end clogging your pores. 

Face mist

Face mist like rose water and cucumber water is one of the best things to keep handy while stepping out. They tone the skin and make it tight and firm while also keeping it hydrated. This makes sure that no more oil is produced by the body. 

Credits :getty images

