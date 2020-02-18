Skincare: Here's what we all need to know about pimple patches before using them

We all want a quick solution to get rid of that unexpected zit and then there are those of us who can't help but touch it constantly but the best way to handle this situation is to use a pimple patch if that's what works for your skin.

Everyone has a different skin type and we all have different skincare routines to suit our skin. But if you have oily or acne-prone skin it means that your skin needs more care and love than the other skin types because it is at a higher risk of breakouts, pimples and acne. For those of us who have acne-prone skin, we are constantly looking for solutions that can keep our skin clear and prevent pimples and such skin problems. From home remedies to skincare products, we turn to every possible remedy that can help our skin.

Sometimes we end up with that one odd pimple on a very important day, that can mess up everything and for such days we need an instant remedy. There are not enough remedies for such days but one common quick remedy for pimples are pimple patches. They are small circular patches that contain hydrocolloid or salicylic acid which can be applied on the breakout. This works by absorbing the excess oil and dirt and unclogs the pores thereby clearing the pimple or pimples. This patch is applied over the affected area and left for up to 8 hours and it dries up your pimples or acne.

It takes between 1 to 7 days to get rid of pimples depending on the type of pimple you're dealing with. There are numerous benefits of using this pimple patch for your skin with the top one being that it prevents you from touching your pimple and causing it to spread or grow. A lot of people have a habit of popping pimples but pimple patches can prevent that and reduce the inflammation as well. Another benefit is that many women try to cover the pimples with makeup and products which can do more harm than good and a pimple patch can cover the pimple up and protect it from beauty products which can worsen the situation. But this doesn't mean that there are no cons of using this solution. Many people have different skin and a pimple patch may simply not work for such people. But remember that you cannot cover up your entire skin with pimple patches if you're dealing with a major breakout and it's always good to consult a dermatologist and understand your skin and it's needs before using any beauty product.

