Skincare: Home remedies to follow during the Coronavirus quarantine to get the skin of your dreams

While you have locked yourself up during the COVID-19 outbreak, here’s everything you can do for your skin with ingredients right from your kitchen.

The Coronavirus pandemic has forced everyone to stay indoors with only hobbies and movies to keep us company. While we have all been craving for a few days off, this outbreak has turned into a rather stressful one with panic spreading like wildfire. This not only takes a toll on our mental health but also on our skin. Especially when we have locked ourselves up and all we can think of is the COVID-19 virus and how it is affecting people.

So, keeping in mind each of our problems and limitations when it comes to the access of skincare products, we have listed down a few home remedies that you can try to achieve flawless skin. Plus, an added perk to this is the fact that you’ll be glowing like a diva when you actually get to step out after the pandemic ends.

- Firstly, it’s time to remove the dead skin cells!

Now, that you know that you are going to stay at home for a while, it’s time for an elaborate skincare regime. Starting off with exfoliation, rice is that one ingredient we’ll find in most Indian households. It is known for its skin brightening properties while also exfoliating the skin from within. Honey, on the other hand, works as a natural moisturiser to soothe the skin once the dead skin cells are scraped off.

USE: Take 2 spoonfuls of rice and grind them coarsely. Add honey to it to make a thick paste. Wash your skin and apply the mixture on the skin while gently massaging it to remove the dead skin cells and excess oil. Wash it off with lukewarm water.

- Now, let’s get that dirt and uneven tan off!

Two easily accessible ingredients - curd and tomato work as a wonder on the skin. The citric acid in tomatoes helps remove the natural tan while the curd leaves the skin moisturised. Adding to the benefits, tomato also helps in reducing pigmentation and dark spots on the skin while also opening up the pores to get rid of all the bad oils and dirt trapped in.

USE: Just mix one tablespoon of yoghurt and tomato pulp each in a bowl and apply it on your skin. Let it dry and rinse it off with cold water for soft, supple and even skin!

- Moving on, fill those pores with the goodness of natural ingredients!

Since you have nowhere to go, you need to nourish your recently cleansed skin with the essential nutrients it needs instead of just running after glowy skin. It is time to hydrate the skin with ingredients like - cucumber, aloe vera, orange and vitamin E (optional). Starting off with cucumber, it has a high water content that hydrates the skin while the caffeic acid helps to fight and reduce inflamed or irritated skin caused by your usual travel to work. Orange juice, on the other hand, is filled with vitamin C that helps in drying out the acne while improving the overall look of your skin. With all that these ingredients do, aloe vera works in soothing the skin while also working as a combining agent. Lastly, a few drops of Vitamin E oil helps in nourishing and moisturising the skin from within.

USE: Mix one spoon of cucumber purée with ½ a spoon of orange juice. Combine it well with a spoonful of aloe vera gel and a few drops of Vitamin E oil.

- Lock all the goodness in!

Green tea is one of the best things to use as a toner. Used as a natural ingredient in Japanese skin products, the tea is filled with antioxidants that seep into the pores to brighten your natural colour while also reducing any inflammation caused by the previous skincare steps.

USE: Make your usual green tea and keep it aside. Once cool, spritz it on to your face using a spray bottle and voila, you’ll have the skin of your dreams!

EXPERT TIP:

Once you are done using the green tea bags, pop it into the freezer for a few minutes. Once cold (not frozen), take it out and put it on your eyes. This works as an effective remedy to reduce puffy eyes and dark circles while also relaxing the eyes.

Lastly, complete your skincare regime with your favourite moisturiser and repeat it all once a week. Make sure to patch test these ingredients first to find out how your skin reacts to them.

We are definitely making the most of our days home with these home remedies and cannot wait to know how these tips work for you.

