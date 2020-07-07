Skincare: How to make a face serum at home? Cosmetologist Pooja Nagdev gives a recipe for every skin type
Facial Serums, treatment oils are applied before we apply anything on the face. Facial Serums can be easily made at home. Since these are light and non-comedogenic facial serums can be made to suit all skin types.
Facial Serums are a combination of cold pressed vegetable oils, gels, gums, infused extract, and essential oils.
The following blends can be tried to make Facial Serum
Dry Skin Facial Serum
Avocado oil 10ml
Rosehip oil 15ml
Evening Primrose oil 5ml
Wheatgerm oil 10ml
Rose essential oil 8 drops
Vetiver Essential Oil 4 drops
Geranium Essential Oil 4 drops
Dehydrated Skin Facial Serum
Apricot Kernel Oil 10ml
Jojoba Oil 20ml
Sandalwood Oil 6 drops
Lavender Oil 4 drops
Ylang-Ylang Oil 4 drops
We can also prepare a Facial Serum using the night cream or face lotion we have. A serum is the lightest product that is non comedogenic. Try this formula to make your serum at home for mature skin type.
Mature Skin Facial Serum
Night cream (any make) – 20g
Water (purified) – 5g
Rosehip oil – 5ml
Almond Oil (preferably bitter) – 5 ml
Frankincense essential oil- 6 drops
Jasmine Oil – 5 drops
Patchouli Oil – 2 drops
Vitamin E oil – 10drops or 2 capsules
In a bowl mix all the above and transfer it to recycled airless bottle. This makes a wonderful face serum and you will be amazed t see its results on skin.
Oily Skin Facial Serum
For the oily skin facial serum take pure aloe vera gel that is available in the market as a base. Take the below ingredients in order and mix them well
Aloe Vera Gel – 25g
Purified Aqua – 10g
Glycerine – 3 g
Lemon Essential Oil – 6 drops
Juniper berry Essential Oil - 4 drops
Tea tee Essential Oil – 3 drops
Apply this Facial Serum all over face including acne. It gets easily absorbed and helps to cool down active acne.
Sensitive Skin Facial Serum
For Sensitive skin we need to add ingredients that are mattifying and calming to the skin
Its good to take your day lotion as a base. One can blend in all the soothing ingredients to make a serum for face.
Day Lotion (any make)– 20g
Rose Water/Hydrosol -10g
Oats flour – 3g
Jojoba oil – 3ml
Lavender Essential Oil – 12drops
These are some easy formulas to make Facial Serums at home. Try and always stock up on carrier creams, oils, gels, and pure essential oils at home. They are effective to bring in desired results.
Always remember to use the serums first thing on the face and then you can continue to apply other products such as sunscreen and night cream.