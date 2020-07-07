Skincare: How to make a face serum at home? Cosmetologist Pooja Nagdev gives a recipe for every skin type

Cosmetologist Pooja Nagdev explains how face serums benefit the skin and gives you different recipes to make one at home!

Facial Serums, treatment oils are applied before we apply anything on the face. Facial Serums can be easily made at home. Since these are light and non-comedogenic facial serums can be made to suit all skin types.

Facial Serums are a combination of cold pressed vegetable oils, gels, gums, infused extract, and essential oils.

The following blends can be tried to make Facial Serum

Dry Skin Facial Serum

Avocado oil 10ml

Rosehip oil 15ml

Evening Primrose oil 5ml

Wheatgerm oil 10ml

Rose essential oil 8 drops

Vetiver Essential Oil 4 drops

Geranium Essential Oil 4 drops

Dehydrated Skin Facial Serum

Apricot Kernel Oil 10ml

Jojoba Oil 20ml

Sandalwood Oil 6 drops

Lavender Oil 4 drops

Ylang-Ylang Oil 4 drops

We can also prepare a Facial Serum using the night cream or face lotion we have. A serum is the lightest product that is non comedogenic. Try this formula to make your serum at home for mature skin type.

Mature Skin Facial Serum

Night cream (any make) – 20g

Water (purified) – 5g

Rosehip oil – 5ml

Almond Oil (preferably bitter) – 5 ml

Frankincense essential oil- 6 drops

Jasmine Oil – 5 drops

Patchouli Oil – 2 drops

Vitamin E oil – 10drops or 2 capsules

In a bowl mix all the above and transfer it to recycled airless bottle. This makes a wonderful face serum and you will be amazed t see its results on skin.

Oily Skin Facial Serum

For the oily skin facial serum take pure aloe vera gel that is available in the market as a base. Take the below ingredients in order and mix them well

Aloe Vera Gel – 25g

Purified Aqua – 10g

Glycerine – 3 g

Lemon Essential Oil – 6 drops

Juniper berry Essential Oil - 4 drops

Tea tee Essential Oil – 3 drops

Apply this Facial Serum all over face including acne. It gets easily absorbed and helps to cool down active acne.

Sensitive Skin Facial Serum

For Sensitive skin we need to add ingredients that are mattifying and calming to the skin

Its good to take your day lotion as a base. One can blend in all the soothing ingredients to make a serum for face.

Day Lotion (any make)– 20g

Rose Water/Hydrosol -10g

Oats flour – 3g

Jojoba oil – 3ml

Lavender Essential Oil – 12drops

These are some easy formulas to make Facial Serums at home. Try and always stock up on carrier creams, oils, gels, and pure essential oils at home. They are effective to bring in desired results.

Always remember to use the serums first thing on the face and then you can continue to apply other products such as sunscreen and night cream.

- Inputs by: Pooja Nagdev, Cosmetologist and Aromatherapist

