Skincare: THIS is how sugar can damage your skin

We all need some sugar in our diet every now and then. We often turn to a nice little pastry or brownie to satisfy our sugar craving and we're all guilty of having that cup of chai with sugar. Sugar is essential for our body but only in a limited quantity. As they say, everything is good as long as it is consumed in moderation. Having too much sugar can take a toll on your health as well as your weight loss goals but that's not the worst part, the worst part is that high sugar intake can also impact your skin. Moreover, we're also prone to consuming products with added sugar which makes it much worse for our skin. Everything we consume shows up on our skin including sugar. One dessert a day may not do any harm but anything beyond that can take a toll on your skin. This is why it is very important to watch your sugar intake and avoid consuming too many high sugar foods. But at the same time, it's also important for you to understand how sugar impacts our skin.

Here's what happens to your skin when you have too much sugar.

1. Our body produces insulin whenever we consume sugar in order to maintain our blood sugar levels but when we consume too much sugar, the insulin production increases which leads to a rise in our body's insulin levels. High levels of insulin can cause skin as well as body inflammation which means that your skin might get inflamed and even turn red because of high sugar intake. This also ignites the underlying skin problems that you may have.

2. The skin inflammation and redness caused by high insulin levels due to sugar can often make your skin sensitive and more prone to breakouts. This also weakens our white blood cells which means that your acne and pimples may get worse and getting rid of them becomes even tougher.

3. Sugar is known to attack the collagen protein produced by our body. Having too much sugar can take a toll on the collagen and weaken your skin and reduce it's elasticity. This can make your skin more prone to wrinkles and fine lines and other signs of skin ageing.

