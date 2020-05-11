Skincare: How to take care of your skin while wearing face masks explains Dr Jaishree Sharad

Did you know wearing facemasks can cause skin problems? Here are all the ways you can prevent it.

Facemasks have become unavoidable considering the fact that we’re living in a pandemic. From PPE to N95 or DIY ones, believe it or not, facemasks have become a part of our lives. Going forward, the usage will increase and be used for preventive measures. But, did you know that wearing facemasks all day can increase skin issues like acne and bacteria overgrowth? While facemasks have become unavoidable, it is now important to learn how to live around it. So we took a step ahead and spoke to our friend and celebrity dermatologist, Dr Jaishree Sharad.

First up, our concern was to learn how the facemask affects the skin. To which Jaishree was quick to reply, ‘The constant friction and pressure of the masks on the face can cause skin irritation or rashes. There can be bruising at the areas of maximum contact.

The moisture from our own breath can lead to fungal and bacterial infections. Acne, boils or folliculitis can also occur.’

While we know we cannot stop using the masks, the only valid question next was how could it be prevented?

‘Cleanse your face twice a day using a gentle cleanser such as Cetaphil cleansing lotion. Avoid using creams and makeup under the mask as they can clog the pores further and lead to acne, folliculitis and Mila.’ She further added, ‘You can apply a barrier cream like a sebamed rash free cream or Desitin cream that is used to prevent diaper rash in babies in case your skin is thin or sensitive or if you have a history of allergies or eczemas.

Take intermittent breaks from the mask and go out to breathe in the fresh air. However, do this only when you are alone.’

Adding to it, the celebrity dermatologist said, ‘When you are home and you remove the mask, cleanse your face. Apply a moisturiser or even vaseline jelly. Avoid using retinol, AHA, BHA creams or anything harsh.’

Considering that acne is a major issue behind wearing facemasks, our concern was to learn about how to take care of acne-prone skin. Here’s what the doctor said, ‘Wash your facethrice a day. Use an alcohol-free toner in the morning after cleansing. Wear a clean mask. Cleanse your face after removing the mask. Apply a water-based or gel-based moisturiser. Avoid applying thick creams, oils or makeup on the face. Avoid having dairy and sugar.’

Well, these tips have definitely helped our concerns here. What is it that you want to know next? Let us know in the comments section below.

