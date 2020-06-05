Skincare: Is humidity causing pimples and acne? Here’s how you can tackle it

When the humidity levels rise, the skin becomes prone to acne and pimples. Here’s how you can tackle the issue.

The monsoon season has a reputation to make your skin health go bad. From oily patches to acne and breakouts, humidity can result in a lot of unwanted conditions. Now, it’s not a matter of a day or two that can be tackled, one needs to take care of the skin throughout the season while also making sure to prep it right for the winters to come.

Here’s how you can take care of your skin to avoid acne and pimples:

- Wash your face if you think it is turning excessively oily. Washing your face too many times a day can strip away the moisture and natural oils. Make sure you do not obsessively cleanse, just do it if you feel the skin needs a bit of cleaning.

- Avoid makeup as much as you can. Makeup can end up clogging the pores making the skin prone to acne. In some cases, the sweat and humidity wear off the makeup making it excessive prone to breakouts.

- Seasonal products are a phenomenon that a lot of people do not pay attention to. If you think a product worked for you during the summers, it might not be the same case with monsoon and winters. Different seasons affect the skin in a different way and you should use the products accordingly.

For example here, you must use a heavy oil-based moisturiser in the winters to avoid flakey skin but a light water-based one with SPF might work for you in the summers.

- This tip is not just for the rainy season but throughout the year - avoid touching your face. You touch hundreds of things during the day. Your fingers are filled with bacteria and dirt that are enough to clog the pores. It also spread bacteria that might cause fungal acne.

- Exfoliate every chance you get. But, just like washing the face, do not over-do it. If you think your skin has had a tiring day and the pollution and acne might cause it to clog up, keep things simple and use an exfoliator to get rid of all the dirt.

- Lastly, a healthy diet is important to keep acne away. The more natural and healthy food you eat, the fewer toxins the body digests. Make sure to drink plenty of water and you’ll be good to go!

