Skincare: Include papaya in your masking routine with 2 EASY DIY face pack recipes

It’s time to pamper your skin with the goodness of papaya. Earn how to make two face packs with ingredients right from your kitchen!

For all those who love DIY face masks, you know how great reputation papaya has for keeping the skin healthy and nourished. Papaya not only hydrates the skin but also helps reverse the effects of premature ageing. Adding to it, it works as a natural exfoliator to get rid of all the dirt, grime and dead skin cells that end up clogging the pores. It not only does all this but also increases the collagen production that helps in making the skin soft and supple. I mean, is there anything papaya cannot do? So, while we’re all dealing with Monday blues, it is time to indulge in a much-needed pamper session!

For acne-prone skin

You will need:

½ cup mashed papaya (ripe)

1 teaspoon lemon

1 teaspoon honey

How to:

1. Mix all the ingredients in a bowl until you get a smooth paste.

2. Do a patch test to check if you are allergic to any ingredients.

3. Once you’re sure of your allergies, apply it on your face and leave it on for 20 minutes.

4. Rinse and moisturise the skin.

Benefits:

The vitamin C in lemon helps in cleansing the skin and unclogging the pores. It also kills any harmful bacteria while the bleaching properties give the skin a healthy glow. Honey and papaya nourish the skin leaving it soft and supple.

For glowing skin

You will need:

3 tablespoons of ripe mashed papaya

2 tablespoons of multani mitti aka fuller’s earth

Rose water as needed

How to:

1. Mix all the ingredients in a bowl until you get a smooth paste.

2. You can adjust the quantity of rose water depending on how thick the paste gets.

3. Apply it on your skin until dry.

4. Wash it off and moisturise the skin.

Benefits:

Multani mitti is one of the best home remedies to remove excess oil from the skin. It makes your skin look cleaner and brighter while the rose water and papaya hydrate the skin making it glow.

So, what are you waiting for? It is time to pamper your skin! Happy Masking!

