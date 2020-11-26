Skincare: Make the most of cinnamon in your beauty routine based on your skin type

Use the goodness of cinnamon in your skincare routine with these easy face mask recipes. Check it out

We're all trying to achieve good skin and in this process, we often forget the roles good ingredients play. It's no secret that most of us have tried fancy expensive products and even home remedies that originate right from our kitchen. Skincare has become a big part of our lives and while we’re all trying out new ingredients every now and then, it is important to learn about the benefits that each of them offers. Cinnamon is one such ingredient that not only works well with your lattes but makes quite an impact when it comes to your skincare.

Cinnamon has anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties, which is why it works well to reduce acne. Adding to it, it deals with dark spots to give an even skin tone. It also helps in making your skin glow while also dealing with signs of ageing. Here’s how you can use the goodness of cinnamon based on your skin type:

Oily skin:

Oily skin is usually more prone to acne. Oils when mixed with dirt, grime and dead skin cells clog the pores and result in pimples. But, when it comes to oily skin, it also needs moisturisation with an ingredient that does not clog the pores. Which is why it’s time you try using cinnamon and honey in a 1:3 ratio and use the paste on your face. Leave it on for 15 minutes and then rinse with cold water. However, make sure to do a patch test before applying the paste on your skin.

Dry Skin:

Dry skin often feels flakey and to make it feel soft and supple, you need to bring back the lost moisture. Cinnamon also improves the blood flow which in turn will help you glow. All you need to do is take one tablespoon of ripe mashed banana and mix it with a teaspoon of yoghurt and half a teaspoon of cinnamon. Banana and yoghurt will help in moisturising the skin while cinnamon will bring back the lost glow.

For youthful skin:

Cinnamon is known for its anti-ageing benefits which is why it works well to reduce signs of ageing like wrinkles and fine lines. Wrinkles are usually caused in places where the skin feels a tug and ends up stretching out. To reduce this you can use a concoction of 2 tablespoons of olive oil or coconut oil mixed with a teaspoon of cinnamon. Massage it n your face for 15 minutes and rinse it off with cold water. This will moisturise your skin and inturn reduce the signs of ageing.

