Skincare: Make your own DIY reusable sheet mask at home to pamper your skin

Nothing gets the job done the way sheet masks do. Check out how to make your own at home!

With the lockdown being extended, there is no way anybody is going to the salon soon. At-home facials, grooming sessions, spa sessions and more, have become the go-to these days with DIY remedies trending.

When it comes to beauty, sheet masks have been one of the coolest inventions for getting smooth, supple and glowing skin. Now that stores are shut, there is no way to get hands-on sheet masks to give our skin the pampering they do. The next best solution? Make your own sheet mask!

Considering how our skincare supplies are burning out at an alarming rate, we could use some more DIY remedies! Want to know how to create your own sheet mask? Read on!

Find a cloth

Any face cloth of a muslin-cotton one will do. Hold it against your face and use an eyebrow pencil to mark out where the eyes, nose and mouth are so they can be cut out.

Cut out the holes

Using scissors, cut out the marked holes on the cloth. This will allow you to breathe and see through the mask. If you are feeling extra fancy, instead of cutting holes cut flaps for the eyes to let your eyes also take in the benefits.

Add your skincare ingredients

In a bowl, mix the ingredients you want to add to your sheet mask. For the base, you could use some brewed camomile tea or even rice water as both are known to have incredible benefits on the skin. Then add your go-to serum and other skincare ingredients of your choice and then mix well.

(Kareena Kapoor Khan in a sheet mask)

Then, dip the cloth into this and let it absorb as much of the mixture as possible. Then take it out, squeeze out any excess and then apply it on your face.

Sit back, and enjoy your personalised sheet mask at the comfort of your home!

Be sure to rinse the cloth with warm water once you have used it and then toss it in the laundry so it is clean before you need to use it again!

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More