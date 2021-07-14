Skincare for men under 500: Why it is important and what to start with

No, it’s not only for women – let’s start paying more attention to our skin and keep it looking and feeling fresh, healthy and young!

Men’s skin structure is very different and usually thicker than that of women – a well-known fact. You might think that this accounts for skin that is much more resilient and naturally prepared to fight off toxins and damage that women’s skin – but you might be misguided. A lot of men tend to invest very minimal time for skincare simply because of such misinformation making it seem unnecessary.

Here are some lesser-known facts that might finally convince you that regular skincare is just as important for men as it is for women –

1. Your skin has more active sebaceous glands and bigger pores as a result of that. This primarily means 2 things – your skin shows more tendency to accumulate toxins and pollutants from the environment and hence more infections, and it is more likely to get greasy and break out often.

2. Shaving stresses the skin. Every time you shave, you are essentially exfoliating by removing the upper layer of skin. Although exfoliation has benefits, you must realize that it calls for more care afterwards – the exposed, ‘immature’ skin is way more sensitive and prone to external factors. This does not mean a full beard can relieve you from it – that causes a whole different set of problems that also require care and good grooming practices!

3. Male skin is more prone to signs of aging as compared to women. Your skin consists of more collagen and elastin than that of women, which are responsible for its thicker and firmer appearance. Signs of aging usually appear late for men, but when they do, they are fully formed. Hence, you must not wait for early signs to show and risk it being too late. Nourishing your skin and being consistent with it will diminish the signs of aging and may even delay them!

The bottom-line – our skin is a living tissue that is vulnerable to the adverse effects of time, pollution, unhealthy diets, stressful lifestyles and more. It is vital for everyone to take care of their skin to keep it healthy and youthful for longer – and the first step is to choose good skincare products that can protect and nourish your skin. Check out some of these by Beardo that are specifically designed for male skin types and needs!

1. Beardo Skin Tightening Hemp Face Wash Scrub

Hemp itself has anti-inflammatory and oil-regulatory properties. This product will gently exfoliate and hydrate your skin, tighten the pores and improve its overall texture!

₹ 449.00 – Buy Now.

2. Beardo Activated Charcoal Face Scrub

Activated charcoal is known to cleanse and unclog the pores of your skin, and remove dead skin cells to revive your natural skin tone and brighten your glow!

₹ 350.00 – Buy Now.

3. Beardo Under Eye Gel

It is essential to keep the extremely sensitive skin under your eyes hydrated to reduce puffiness, eye bags, fine lines, wrinkles and dark circles – this soothing formula does it all!

₹ 350.00 – Buy Now.

4. Beardo Max Sunscreen Spray SPF-50

Do not skip sunscreen before moving out! Sunscreens like this one are essential to protect your skin from harmful UV damage and resulting skin conditions, or even melanoma. Use this product that is non-greasy, lightweight and leaves no residue to stay protected without feeling overburdened with product!

₹ 399.00 – Buy Now.

5. Beardo Acne-Control Face Gel

This is the ideal and essential item for you if you have acne troubles. Enriched with soothing aloe vera and anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory turmeric extracts, this is perfect to fight acne from the root, and naturally lighten scars and pigmentation too!

₹ 399.00 – Buy Now.

6. Beardo Choco Mint Lip Balm

Say goodbye to chapped and flaky lips forever! This lip balm is enriched with many hydrating essential oils, herbal extracts and Vitamin E to rejuvenate your lips, without any tint or gloss. The refreshing mint and choco flavours are just an added bonus!

₹ 250.00 – Buy Now.

7. Beardo De-Tan Body Wash

The goodness of aloe vera and coffee extracts in this body wash help remove tan and dirt, deeply cleanse and soothe your skin, visibly brightens it and also keeps you fresh and fragrant all day!

₹ 250.00 – Buy Now.

8. Beardo Deep Sea Brick Soap

This brick soap promises an ‘oceanic freshness after a day full of challenges’, and lives up to the promise! It contains detoxifying castor oil to prevent lines and stretch marks, soothing aloe vera extracts, cleansing lemon oil and grapefruit oils to fight infections and uplift skin texture!

₹ 195.00 – Buy Now.

