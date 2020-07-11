Skincare: The PERFECT 3 ingredient face mask to get glowing skin over the weekend

Who does not like glowing skin and if you can get it with ingredients right from your kitchen, that’s an added bonus!

The weekend is here and our Saturday night plans don’t look like the way we’d expect it to be. Most of our Saturday nights have gone down binge-watching movies and indulging in a self-care session. We’re always looking for a new mask to try or a new way to pamper our skin and hair. Trust us when we tell you we’ve tried almost every ingredient in our kitchen and come to you with the best of advice. This time around, we have another face mask which is literally off our dessert menu and on to our face.

All you need:

1 banana

2 tablespoons of honey

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

How to:

1. Mash a banana in a bowl until you get a lumpy thick paste.

2. Add honey and cinnamon to the bowl and mix it.

3. Apply it on your face and leave it on for about 10 minutes.

4. Rinse it off with lukewarm water and moisturise later.

Benefits:

Bananas are the best skin moisturisers. They are also rich in vitamin A and soothes the rough texture for clear, soft and supple skin. It is also rich in potassium and hydrates the skin from within.

Honey balances the bacteria on your skin. It also has natural soothing and healing properties which deal with irritated skin and even acne scars. Honey moisturises the skin and gets rid of dry patches leaving you with a radiant complexion.

Cinnamon has anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that deal with acne on a ground level. It reduces signs of ageing and plumps up your face letting it glow from within!

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×