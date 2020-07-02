  1. Home
Skincare: Potatoes can give you the BEST skin of your life; Here's how

A favourite food of many, potatoes do more than make for yummy food and snacks to binge on. Check out all the ways it is beneficial for the skin!
A starch-filled crop, potatoes are a favourite of most people. They make for excellent food in the form of fried food, snack-worthy food, in sabzis, as a staple and more. But potatoes do more than just that - they are known to be excellent for the skin as well! They are rich in fibre and potassium and are known to treat inflammation and even lower the blood pressure! 

Here are some ways in which potatoes are beneficial for the skin:
Removes dark circles
Potatoes help in removing the under eye dark circles. All you need to do is peel the potato and slice it up into large slices. Wrap the potato in a cloth and keep it over your eyes for 20 minutes. Wash off your eyes after. 
Practice this everyday for best results. 

Treats sunburnt skin
Potatoes help in cooling down the skin and treating sunburns as well. Slice up the potatoes into thick and even slices and place it over the sunburnt area. Leave it on for around 20 minutes. 
If not, you can also mash the potato to form juice and apply it on the skin. It helps soothe and treat the skin. 

Get rid of dead skin cells
Peel and then wash and mash or grate a potato. Apply this on your face for around 10 minutes. Wash off your face. 
Do this everyday and it will help in exfoliating the dead skin cells from the top of your skin, cleaning it in the process. 

How do you like to use potatoes? Comment below and let us know. 

