Skincare products hitting the peak expiration date are up to no good; Here's why

Breakups suck you say? Part ways with your skincare products and tell us how it feels! The concept of expired products literally makes us not want to invest in anything at all. As a skincare fanatic, building a kitty is the goal but so should paying close attention to your products and all of the labels be. Look for the date and re-read it if need be before you get your products home.

So, what is the need to not ignore the shelf-life of a product? It's key to understand that you make a purchase based on what you'd like to treat and how efficient it can be in delivering the result. Some fail, some win but it's you who should pay heed closely to whether or not the product is working. News has it that when certain products are reaching their last days, say expiry, the formula tends to see a colour change and it also does become ineffective. Even the preservatives infused into these fail to make a cut after it reaches their expiration date. Chances are such that these may get hold of microbial contamination which can, in turn, lead to skin irritation of sorts. Especially if you have acne-prone skin.

Harsh chemical-free products curated with naturally-derived products tend to lose their durability far quicker compared to formulas laced with preservatives and varied chemicals. Don't let this slip away from your mind and you can also look at tips that will help store your products well, far from the reach of the sunlight that can hamper the stability of the same and it's vital to use squeaky clean spatulas and droppers before exposing these to your products.

