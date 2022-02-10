Skincare products under Rs 1999 to achieve the ultimate glow for your date night

Glowing skin is a dream for many. This dream can be turned into a reality with the right choice of beauty products and diligently following your skincare routine. While drinking lots of water and eating healthy can speed up the process of beautifying you inside out, topical application of these skincare products can give you the glow you crave for. Make skincare an essential part of your living as it can also affect your confidence and self-love.

Golden Glow Cream

With natural skin-soothing ingredients, Avani’s glow cream helps in restoring the natural glow of your skin. It can be used twice daily and is suitable for sensitive skin types too. The Vitamin E in almond oil present in this cream nourishes and saffron extract gives a natural glow to the skin.

Price: Rs 349

Skin Toner

Toners are excellent to balance the pH of your skin and reduce the size of your pores. It also evens out the skin tone, revealing a bright, youthful glow thanks to the Vitamin C content present in it. For applying the Toner, take a few drops of Toner on a cotton pad. Dab gently across the face and neck area and let it air dry.

Price: Rs 389

Night Cream

This is an ideal night cream that is made with skin-friendly components to help you wake up like a diva. The cold cream can make your skin smooth and moisturised by locking in the water content to give it a natural glow.

Price: Rs 1820

Face Serum

Infused with 13 best-in-class actives like Vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and ceramides, this serum can replace multiple products in your skincare routine. It promises clear glowing skin by tackling issues like dull skin, premature ageing, wrinkles, dehydrated dry skin, enlarged pores, acne, dark spots, inflammations, fatigue, stressed skin, rough and uneven skin tone.

Price: Rs 1370

Get-Set-Glow Combo

This combo includes face wash, face scrub and face wash which can be used one after the other to remove impurities and soothe your skin. It revives dull, dry and stressed skin instantly and gets you ready to glow!

Price: Rs 838

Green Tea Face Care Kit

Here’s the perfect skin detox kit with a pore cleansing face wash, clay mask, toner, moisturiser and night gel that’ll give your oily skin balanced hydration and nourishment and help renew your oily, acne-prone skin and shrink those massive pores to control oil production. This is what you need for youthful glowing skin.

Price: Rs 838

English Rose Facial Kit

A monthly once at-home facial can also help you win a flawless glowing face. With the essence of rose, the creams touch with its tenderness and transfer its properties to your skin making it fresh and rose-like.

Price: Rs 499

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

