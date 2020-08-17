Skincare regime to follow during the festive season explained by dermatologist Dr Rinky Kapoor

Keep your skin health intact by following this easy skincare routine during the festive season. Check it out

This is the season to celebrate and in India, the festival season begins with Raksha Bandhan and lasts until Lohri. There is so much to look forward to, the celebrations, parties, sweets, travel etc. In all this, our skincare and health care regime tends to take a backseat and it is quite natural and expected, as we have so many things to do such as cleaning, cooking, shopping etc. etc. However, our skin has a different view, it thinks of the dust, pollution, grime, and stress that it will have to go through.

A late-night party can lead to a puffed face and dark circles under the eyes in the morning. Just forgetting to remove your makeup can lead to zit popping up. We are generally ready to try anything under the sun as a quick fix but glowing festival skin is not an overnight miracle. Clear, flawless, blemish, acne-free skin is not a dream, all you have to do is to start skincare early and maintain a simple routine throughout the festivals by following the simple tips:

Don’t ever forget to Cleanse-Tone- Moisturize

This forms the basis of all routines. Cleansing will remove the toxins and pollutants from the skin and remove the dull look. Ditch the soap and select a face wash suitable for your skin type. Gel face wash is good for oily skin but if you have dry skin then go for crème-based cleansers. An alcohol-free toner will remove the last traces of dirt and tighten the pores. Moisturizer prevents the skin from drying and protects the skin.

Scrub and Exfoliate:

No matter how much you want to avoid pollution it will get to your skin. The best way to get rid of the build-up and grime from your skin is to scrub and exfoliate regularly. Good scrubs will buff away the harmful elements from the skin and give it a smooth appearance. Look for exfoliators, which contain natural ingredients like yoghurt, apricot, papaya etc. and are rich in Vitamin E and Vitamin B.

Give your skin the time to heal:

The best time for the skin to repair and heal itself is in the night. Remove all the makeup before going to bed. If you don’t have a makeup remover, you can use olive oil, cold milk, baby oil, or coconut oil to gently wipe the makeup away. Cleanse and moisturizer with a thick moisturizer or night cream. Don’t look at gadgets in the dark as the blue light can damage your skin, put away your mobile phone, and avoid TV before going to bed. Get a minimum of eight hours of sleep every night.

Eat light and boost your H2O intake:

Drink at least 8 glasses of water every day. Start your day by drinking a glass of warm water on an empty stomach. Eat fruits and vegetables that are high in water and nutrient content such as cucumber, orange, grapefruit etc. Consider a low sugar diet and if you feel the urge to snack then opt for dry fruits. Eat lots of fresh green vegetables cooked in little or no oil.

Workout routine:

Set aside thirty-minute every day to exercise Run, jog, walk, or do yoga to increase the blood circulation in your body and help the body cleanse itself. The workout glow that you will get will last for a long time. Apply toner before working out and don’t forget to exfoliate post-workout.

Never ever step out without sunscreen:

Sunscreen will protect your skin from harmful sunrays, and prevent the dust and dirt from contacting the skin. Use a sunscreen of SPF 30 or more.

Protect your skin from firecracker smoke: High emission of fumes and particulate can damage your skin and cause allergic reactions. Wash your face immediately after using fireworks and follow up with a protective moisturizer.

Use your kitchen pantry to pamper your skin:

There are many natural and easily available things around your kitchen that you can use to pamper and heal your skin in this ongoing festival season:

- Grate one small potato and add one tablespoon of lemon juice to it. Apply on face and leave for 20 minutes. Wash with lukewarm water. The potato will nourish the skin and remove the dark spots and lemon will add glow.

- Soak some walnuts in water overnight, grind them in a paste in the morning, and mix with yoghurt to make your own exfoliating scrub that also gives a glowing skin.

- Need an instant glow? Mix yoghurt with honey in a ratio of 2:1 and apply on face. Leave for 15 minutes and wash with lukewarm water. Viola! Instantly glowing skin.

- Make a refreshing water spray by adding a few drops of chamomile or essential oils to distilled water. Store in a spray bottle and use it to hydrate your face throughout the day. You can use rose water too.

- Take one tablespoon of green gram powder, add some curd and few drops of coconut oil. Mix well and apply on face. Let it sit for a few minutes. This mix is a natural facial and exfoliates, nourishes and moisturizes the skin.

- Apply ice cubes on the face before applying makeup. This will help the makeup last longer.

Mix two tablespoons of honey with one tablespoon of cinnamon powder and apply on a clean face. This mask will get rid of acne and give the skin a dewy look.

- Inputs by: Dr Rinky Kapoor, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics Also Read: 10 Tips to get rid of forehead wrinkles explained by dermatologist Dr Ajay Rana

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×