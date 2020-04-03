Skincare: Removing blackheads just got easier thanks to THIS home made scrub

Stubborn blackheads are the hardest to get rid of. Read on to know a simple way to remove them once and for all at home.

It is not a wise time to take skincare lightly. Now, everybody seems to have all the time in the world to do everything from home workouts to all-new skincare regimes to war and face masks and packs to improve the quality of their face and skin. And what better than this time to create your very own scrub to get rid of those annoying black heads that you usually head to the salon for. The method is simple and easy-to-create. The scrub is made from kitchen essentials and makes for a quick, hassle-free and effective option.

The ingredients include:

Baking soda - 1 spoon

Lemon juice - 1 spoon

Oatmeal - ¼ cup

Method:

First, grind the large granules of oatmeal. Oatmeal is known to be beneficial in exfoliating the skin, clawing pores and getting rid of the excess oil.

Then, take a bowl, pour the oatmeal, add the baking soda and mix them. Baking soda is the ingredient that helps in cleaning the pores and balancing the skin's pH level. It also helps in eradicating dead skin cells.

Now, add lemon juice to this mixture. Stir it well. Lemon juice is one of the best astringents that helps in deep cleaning the skin. It also removes the grime from deep within the skin while the Vitamin C present in it brightens the skin and makes it smooth.

Once you mix all the ingredients, you should get a paste-like consistency and a bit of frizz. If it is dry, add some more lemon juice and if it turns out too watery, a little more oatmeal ought to do the trick.

How to use the scrub:

Steam your skin for a couple of minutes to open up the pores.

On the damp skin, apply the scrub. Gently scrub in a circular motion to exfoliate your face and focus on areas with blackheads: the chin, nose and around the nose.

Do this for a minute and then rinse your skin with normal water. Pat dry.

Complete the process with your regular serum and moisturiser to protect your skin and close the pores.

How do you usually get rid of your black heads? Let us know in the comment section below.

For more on Fashion and Beauty: follow @pinkvillafashion

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2015

Read More